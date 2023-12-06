Neville digs out ‘dirty little Scouse dog’ Carragher after Guardiola’s brutal Liverpool jibe

Gary Neville has aimed a cheeky dig at Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for not keeping quiet over Pep Guardiola’s jibe at his Premier League title record.

Second-placed Man City have drawn their last three Premier League matches against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham with Arsenal now five points clear of the Citizens at the top of the Premier League.

Man City can close the gap to Arsenal to two points on Wednesday night when they travel to Villa Park and take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in a tricky match.

The Citizens’ title chances were questioned for the first time this season when they were held to a 3-3 draw against Spurs at the weekend.

Roy Keane declared himself “doubtful” over Man City and their title chances while Carragher was actually one of the more positive pundits on City’s performance against Tottenham – but Guardiola still made a dig at the Liverpool legend, as well as Micah Richards and Neville.

Guardiola told a pre-match press conference: “He knows how difficult it is. Otherwise, Gary Neville would’ve won four [consecutive] Premier Leagues in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it, you know?

READ MORE: Gossip: Man Utd to be ‘offered’ €35m Liverpool-linked Sancho replacement; Double Bayern PL blow?

“Jamie Carragher didn’t win one once. Micah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever. It’s never happened. There is more chance of if it not happening than happening. Just one Treble before us. It’s so difficult to do it again and again. We don’t have what others have, who haven’t done it for many, many years.”

Liverpool legend Carragher couldn’t help but bite back, he wrote on X: “I think I’d have probably won one if Liverpool were owned by a nation state, and pushed the rules so far that the PL charged us 115 times!! I was actually praising Pep’s team after the game on Sunday.”

And Neville fired his own cheeky dig at Carragher for responding to Guardiola’s jibe, he said on TikTok: “And my friend James from Liverpool for not participating in the Premier League title celebrations at all during his career, which did make me chuckle slightly.

“But, the dirty little Scouse dog Carragher had to go back at Pep didn’t he? He can’t rise above it and see it as a compliment and he says to Pep that if I’d have been owned by a nation state or had 115 charges against me and pushed the rules, I’d have probably won a Premier League title.

“Carra, I reckon you’d have won a Premier League title, mate, if you hadn’t kept kicking the ball in the back of your own net. That would have been a massive help to your team!”