‘Ruins the game!’ – Neville fumes over VAR decision to send Liverpool star off in Tottenham defeat

Gary Neville thinks a yellow card for Curtis Jones would’ve been the “right” decision after VAR sent off the Liverpool midfielder against Tottenham on Saturday.

Jones was booked on 24 minutes for a bad foul on Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma with the Reds star’s studs going into the Tottenham player’s shin.

The VAR told Simon Hooper to check the incident on the pitch-side monitor with the referee upgrading the yellow card to a red after another watch.

But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his players were incensed by the decision with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville agreeing that it shouldn’t have been a red.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “A yellow is right. I know when you’re doing someone, I’ve done it myself. He wasn’t there to do someone.

“He is over the top, the ball is moving and it is certainly not a red, it looks worse than it actually is. His foot slips, it is not a red for me and this will ruin the game.

“I maybe wrong, but I just do not know any more. In slow motion, you will come to the conclusion it is a red card. I do not think he has gone over the top to do him.”

Neville’s Sky Sports colleague Jamie Redknapp was in agreement with the former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder insists a yellow card “would suffice”.

Redknapp added: “I think the red card is extremely harsh.

“Every time you go into a tackle like this you are risking going over the top of the ball. Once he doesn’t get it right it doesn’t look good but he doesn’t mean to hurt him and yellow card would suffice.”

Former Tottenham star Andros Townsend concluded:”Letter of the law, the force it has to be a red card.

“But he does get enough of the ball and for me, and for a lot of players – football is a contact game, as soon as you get the ball, the rest is history.”

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited have already admitted that a “significant human error” occurred during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Liverpool after a Luis Diaz effort in the 34th-minute was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

Spurs claimed a dramatic three points after Joel Matip turned Pedro Porro’s cross into his own net in the sixth minute of stoppage time to continue the hosts’ flying start under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Referee Hooper sent off Jones and Diogo Jota either side of half-time, but Liverpool were left aggrieved by the first-half decision to rule out a Diaz 34th-minute effort.

Mohamed Salah played Diaz through and the Colombian rifled into the bottom corner, but the offside flag was raised and a quick VAR check by Darren England at Stockley Park deemed the Liverpool attacker was offside.

Still images of the incident appeared to show Cristian Romero play Diaz onside and Spurs took the lead two minutes later when Son Heung-min poked home.

Cody Gakpo did level before half-time, but Matip’s last-gasp own-goal inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on Jurgen Klopp’s men.