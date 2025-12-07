Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed whether he thinks Liverpool should sack head coach Arne Slot following the draw against Leeds United.

Liverpool have only won four of their previous 15 matches in all competitions and have lost nine of their games during this run.

Their results have improved over the past week, but they only picked up five points from the games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United.

Slot‘s side collapsed in the 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday evening as they twice gave up a lead to drop points. This leaves them eighth in the Premier League table, while they have exited the Carabao Cup and have dropped a few places in the Champions League group phase.

Slot has become the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and he deserves to be criticised, but the players and FSG are also at fault for Liverpool’s sudden decline.

Now, Neville has hit out at Ibrahima Konate, while Liverpool “will be in a very dark place”.

“They’ve created their own problems and even at 3-2 you were almost like, ‘Something could happen’, because you don’t trust them. You can’t trust them, they’ve lost trust,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

READ: Liverpool told to sack Slot but ‘snake’ Salah blasted for ‘ruining his legacy’ as Alexander-Arnold regen



“They’ve got a lot of credit in the bank, these players and this manager, for what’s happened over the last 18 months with winning the league.

“But they’re losing it rapidly and it’s getting to the point where they’re making mistake after mistake after mistake.

“I thought Konate and [Virgil] van Dijk did handle the two threats up front aerially really well in the first half but the minute that Leeds started to bring on the little players, the players that were a bit more tricky, Konate started to look a little bit all over the place.

“It’s a really bad day for them, a really bad day, and they got a lifeline by going in 3-2. I thought Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were the two best players and Szoboszlai gets the goal and you think, ‘Right, that’s it’, but the nine minutes impacted them didn’t it? I don’t think they were happy with the nine minutes.

“I don’t know where the nine minutes came from but you could see they weren’t confident in the nine minutes.”

“They will be in a very dark place. I don’t think they will be in a good place at all.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ’emergency meeting’ today as interim manager ‘ready to step in’ to replace Arne Slot

👉 Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

👉 Mo Salah v Arne Slot: Who should Liverpool get rid of? Have your say…



Despite this, Neville has also explained why he thinks Liverpool needs to back Slot.

“I can’t entertain the idea of Arne Slot and talking about his job. That’s not for me. They won the title four months ago,” Neville added on Slot.

“There’s definitely a problem, there’s definitely an issue of settling this new team, this group of players who have come together, into the squad.

“What’s happened with Salah and what’s happening with Isak, what’s happening with the defenders, what’s happening with the full-backs… there’s lots of questions and you can tell he’s still trying to answer them.

“He’s probably not going to answer those questions for a while yet. It may even need a transfer window to sort of refine things again. It might need a couple to leave and a couple to come in to get to where he wants to.”