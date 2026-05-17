Gary Neville has hit out at Mohamed Salah for “throwing a grenade” at Arne Slot on his way out of Liverpool.

Villa beat Liverpool 4-2 to condemn Slot’s side to their 12th defeat of the season and while the Reds’ FSG owners continue to back Slot and insist he will remain on as manager next season, the vast majority of the fanbase are pushing for a change.

The decision to stick with Slot has been brought into sharp focus by Chelsea’s move to secure Xabi Alonso – the favourite to replace Slot at Anfield – as their new manager. The Blues have agreed a four-year contract with former Liverpool midfielder to take over at Stamford Bridge.

And while Chelsea were playing Manchester City in the FA Cup final, before Antoine Semenyo’s goal secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s side, Salah took to X to deliver a take down of Liverpool under Slot this season.

‘I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions,’ Salah wrote.

‘It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that.

‘Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

‘I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies.

‘That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good.

‘It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.

‘Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

‘As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.’

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Neville on Salah’s ‘grenade’

Neville says he “would be fuming” if a Manchester United player delivered a “telling comment” like Salah’s.

“He’s pulled the pin out of a grenade and just thrown it in the middle of the room on his way out,” Neville said on Sky Sports News. “It’s not great; if he’s a Manchester United player I would be fuming.

“But what you can never do with this type of character and this type of personality and this stature of player is keep them quiet.

“They’ve got something to say, they’re going to say it, and they’re going to say it at the point where maybe you don’t want to hear it. It was a telling comment.

“Arne Slot will not welcome that whatsoever, but I think he’ll just want to get to the end of the season, get out of there and get everybody out there that’s not going to be there next season

“[Chelsea] signing Xabi Alonso this morning did tell me that I think Liverpool are going to keep the manager next season, which I’m happy about.

“I genuinely think that a manager who’s won the league 12 months ago deserves an opportunity to get it right, having had a more challenging season this time, but he’s still in the Champions League.

“It’s for Liverpool to worry about their own problems. I don’t think they need Gary Neville telling them what to do, but it was a telling comment from Mo Salah, and something that won’t be helpful.”

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