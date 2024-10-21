Man Utd legend Neville slams Salah as he makes Liverpool title prediction after Chelsea victory

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists Mohamed Salah dived as Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds kept a one-point lead over Manchester City on Sunday by beating the Blues at Anfield after Man City beat Wolves 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp John Stones goal.

Arne Slot couldn’t have wished for a better start as the new Liverpool manager after taking over from Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Goals from Salah and Curtis Jones, either side of a Nicolas Jackson strike for Chelsea, secured all three points for Liverpool against Chelsea on Sunday.

Before Salah opened the scoring, the Egypt international had a penalty appeal waved away after going down under a challenge from Levi Colwill.

Replays showed the Liverpool forward was the one who initiated the contact with Reds boss Slot booked for his protests on the sidelines.

But Neville reckons referee John Brooks should have brandished a yellow card to Salah too for his “clear dive”.

Neville said live on Sky Sports: “Just watch Salah, what he tries to do is initiate the contact.

“It’s unnatural and he throws himself to the ground. He should be booked, why hasn’t he been booked? It’s a clear dive.”

Despite Liverpool winning their seventh match out of eight this season, Neville has still written off their chances of winning the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

Neville told Sky Sports: “Would these two teams [at Anfield] win the title? I don’t think so. What Liverpool are doing defensively at the moment is interesting. I’d like to assess it at Christmas. I still think they’re short.

“Chelsea are short, they’re not going to win the league. I think Arsenal are the only team that can take on City. But you can’t afford to fall too many points behind.”

Arsenal are now four points off the pace after losing their first match of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday, with both Man City and Liverpool capitalising on their defeat.

Saliba is now banned for the Gunners’ clash with Liverpool after being sent off in their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth and now Neville is interested to see how they will cope against Slot’s side without the Frenchman.

Neville added: “No Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Jurrien Timber against Bournemouth? I get that but we’re talking about playing Bournemouth, who are a good side, but they have a squad of 20 to deal with Champions League football and a couple of injuries. We know players will be missing at certain points in the season.

“Saka always plays. If you were going to say you miss him once, twice, three times in a season then Bournemouth away would be one of the games you may say, ‘okay that’s fine we have a squad to deal with it’.

“Arsenal without Saliba against Liverpool – they had the excuse a couple of seasons ago [when he was out injured in the run-in] and that was accepted, he was a big loss. But they’ve added players to the squad to be able to deal with that now.

“You can’t be one player away, having a one-match ban, and the level go from here [high] to here [low]. You have to remain consistent and reliable if you get an injury.

“We’ve seen City without Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne and they still get by. I know they’re a machine but I have a lot of confidence in Arsenal and love for the way they’ve developed.

“Next week we can’t talk about ‘so-and-so isn’t playing’. There’s been a lot of money, a lot of improvement. Now’s the time to go and show it.

“They’re still in with a big chance. It’s very early in the season. Next Sunday is a big test for Liverpool and a big question for Arsenal without Saliba.”