Man Utd legend Gary Neville has slammed Liverpool boss Arne Slot after the Reds lost 2-1 to Newcastle in the League Cup final.

The Geordies won their first domestic trophy for 70 years at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool were second best for most of the game as Newcastle carved out the game’s best chances.

Dan Burn headed the Magpies into the lead on the stroke of half-time before in-demand striker Alexander Isak knocked in their second only seven minutes after the break.

Federico Chiesa did get a goal back for Liverpool in the fourth minute of injury time at the end of the second half.

Slot made a number of changes in the second half to try and rescue the match – but Neville reckons Liverpool got even worse when the substitutes were introduced.

Speaking after Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo came into the action, Neville said: “If anything, Liverpool are getting worse.”

The Man Utd legend added: “The substitutes haven’t helped them. The midfield is scattered. There are gaps everywhere.”

Neville later claimed that Slot’s decisions and tactics were “throwing shape out of the window” for Liverpool.

The Man Utd legend continued: “That sums Liverpool up.

“They haven’t had anything as an attacking threat. What’s happened to them? We know they went out of Europe in midweek. They really have been way off it.”

Liverpool boss Slot admits his team found it difficult to handle a week, which included being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and losing to Newcastle.

Slot said in a post-match press conference: “Disappointing result, disappointing performance. So, completely different than I felt after the Paris Saint-Germain game. Losing twice in a row is something I think we do for the first time.

“But that probably also comes with going into the latter stages of a tournament, so facing Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in a final are two very good teams, both in their own styles.

“But very difficult teams to face, because we already knew from the game at St. James’ Park how difficult it is to beat them. It was a tough week but it was also a week where we extended our lead [in the Premier League] to 12 points from it being 10, so it wasn’t all negative. But the last two were definitely not the way we wanted it to be.”