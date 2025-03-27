Gary Neville has hit out at Liverpool amid reports suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘agreed’ to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Alexander-Arnold has reached an ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid ahead of the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable footballer in the final few months of his contract, and his exit is a huge blow for Liverpool.

The futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk remain in doubt as the two Liverpool standouts are also due to become free agents this summer.

Neville has hit out at Liverpool’s board for letting Alexander-Arnold’s contract run down, while he can understand their decision to take their time with Salah and Van Dijk.

Speaking on the new Stick To Football podcast, Neville explained: “[On FSG with players contracts] Roy, your contract ran down at Manchester United but when you first did your cruciate, the club could have come to you and offered you a healthy contract at that point and probably got you cheaper through believing in you.

“So, Liverpool, a couple of years ago around the time where VVD was going through a patch where he was teetering a little bit and Salah was there – they looked at them and thought, ‘We’ll wait with you,’ and the players are probably holding that against them now.

“With Trent, it’s unforgivable. Whether you’re going through a turbulence in the boardroom or not, if you’re the owner of the club and you look at Trent two years ago, even if you have disruption in your sporting department, you look at him and think, ‘We’ve got to sign him up, he’s one of our own.’”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his “disappointment” at Alexander-Arnold’s imminent exit.

“Where I’m at is that, as a local player and a Liverpool fan, Liverpool are in a position where they’re competing for the league and a European Cup every year,” Carragher said.

“So, if you’re a Liverpool fan and a local player, I’m just disappointed that he doesn’t think that this is it. I’m putting myself in his position, where I’d be thinking that we could go level with Manchester United in league trophies, I’ve got another seven or eight years at Liverpool and want to get three or four ahead of them, with a couple more European Cups.

“We always talk about rivalries and never think of it as European. In some ways, Real Madrid is a rival, and no one will catch them – they are the biggest and most famous team- but I’m desperate for Liverpool to get second on that list – AC Milan are on 7 [European titles].

“If I was him, I’d be thinking that we’ve got a great opportunity to win the league this year and could do this and that and at the end of his time, put Liverpool in a position [to top others].”