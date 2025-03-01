A new report has revealed Liverpool’s plan for two summer signings with the ‘latest’ on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have surpassed all expectations this season as they have marched clear at the top of the Premier League. They have also reached the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League knockout stages.

This is especially considering Arne Slot is in his first season at Liverpool and Federico Chiesa was their only signing before this campaign.

However, this summer could be troubling for the Reds as Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are among the 20 footballers due to be out of contract in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool amid interest from several clubs around Europe and Saudi Arabia.

READ: Premier League prize money calculated: Liverpool close in on record after TV game announcement



A new report from Football Insider claims Liverpool is to ‘sign a new centre-back and right-back’ during this summer’s transfer window.

Regarding Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, the report adds.

‘Liverpool definitely need to sign a centre-back regardless of what happens with Virgil Van Dijk. ‘They are expected to do so as well as sign a right-back should Trent Alexander-Arnold, as expected, leave for Real Madrid. ‘Liverpool captain Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of this season and has yet to commit his future to the club, which is a similar situation for Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid ‘in love’ with Arsenal star as they plot ‘not so crazy’ Alexander-Arnold transfer repeat

👉 Liverpool to ‘negotiate’ sale at £57m amid ‘bombshell’ transfer reveal as Romano drops exit update

👉 Lijnders reveals argument with Liverpool legend Klopp that left him ‘really upset’

The report has also ruled out one potential signing and revealed two players they are ‘looking to sell’.