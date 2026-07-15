Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola have been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool could miss out on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola if RB Leipzig’s new plan for Yan Diomande comes off, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed one winger this summer with Spain international Victor Munoz arriving at Anfield from Osasuna in a deal worth around €40m.

That deal isn’t stopping Liverpool bringing in another winger this summer as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, who looks set to move to either the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer.

RB Leipzig’s Diomande had been their top target early in the summer transfer window before it became clear that the Ivory Coast international wanted a move to PSG this summer.

That has led to Liverpool exploring a potential move for PSG star Barcola, who is currently refusing to sign a new contract while he’s down the pecking order at Parc Des Princes.

Barcola is currently behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue as he battles for a regular starting place in Paris with Maghnes Akliouche’s imminent arrival from Monaco potentially knocking him down to fifth choice for three positions.

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But now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that PSG’s fresh plan to sign Diomande could actually kill off Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Barcola to Anfield.

It is understood that Leipzig ‘have asked the European champions to immediately loan the teenage winger back for the 2026/27 campaign, allowing him to continue his development in the Bundesliga’.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘If Diomande were to spend another season at Leipzig, PSG would be more inclined to keep Barcola rather than sanction his departure this summer.

‘But sources understand that the position is unlikely to change the player’s thinking, and a major dilemma for both PSG, Barcola and now Liverpool looms on the horizon.’

Barcola has been ‘a top target since last summer’ for Liverpool

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcola has been “a top target since last summer” for Liverpool with the Reds “waiting to understand the final financial package” before making a bid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Bradley Barcola, I maintain my position with Liverpool. Ten days ago, everybody was saying Barcola was untouchable and going nowhere.

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“Now I see links with Liverpool and Arsenal everywhere, so maybe Barcola isn’t that untouchable after all.

“My understanding is still the same. I told you in April, May, June and now July that Bradley Barcola can leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

“Will he leave? That depends on the amount of money clubs are prepared to put on the table.

“He remains on Liverpool’s shortlist. He is also one of the names Arsenal have under consideration, although Morgan Rogers remains Arsenal’s number one target.

“For Liverpool, Barcola has been a top target since last summer.

“They still want the player and are waiting to understand the final financial package.

“The interest is strong and Barcola is not untouchable because he isn’t negotiating a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.”

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