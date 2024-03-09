Amorim, De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso all in frame for Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool are likely to miss out on Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who is being pursued by Bayern Munich.

The Premier League giants are searching for a new manager as it has been confirmed that Jurgen Klopp will depart the club at the end of this season.

Alonso *was* Liverpool’s top choice…

It has been widely reported that Liverpool identified Alonso as their top target as he is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen are on track to win a couple of trophies this season as they remain in the Europa League and they are ten points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso is likely to leave Leverkusen in the summer amid interest from several elite clubs but he may not end up at Liverpool because Bayern Munich want him to replace former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are ‘willing to break the bank’ by ‘tabling a huge deal to beat Liverpool to Alonso’s appointment’.

The report adds: ‘The Bayer Leverkusen boss looks more likely to remain in Germany next season with Bayern pushing hard to get a deal over the line.

‘It is understood that Alonso has reservations about replacing Klopp with the Spaniard intimidated by the idea of following his legacy in Merseyside.’

Ruben Amorim is Liverpool’s new ‘favourite’…

Regarding potential alternatives, Football Insider claim Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has now ’emerged as the favourite to replace Klopp’. The report explains.

‘The Reds are in the process of working through a shortlist of candidates and the Sporting Lisbon boss is now at the top of the list. ‘Liverpool had made former player and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso their first-choice target after Klopp’s announcement in January, but they have suffered a blow in their pursuit of the 42-year-old. ‘As revealed by Football Insider, Alonso currently prefers a move to Bayern Munich in the summer over Liverpool. ‘It is understood that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is also admired by chief staff at Anfield. ‘With the Merseyside club facing the prospect of missing out on Alonso, attention has turned to Amorim, who has made headlines across Europe due to his success in Lisbon.’

Ahead of Liverpool’s game against Manchester City, Klopp has explained why he thinks Pep Guardiola is the “best manager in the world”.

“Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a really good life being not even close to that,” Klopp told reporters.

“I don’t know how could I judge managers from the past but in my lifetime he’s the outstanding manager. I see excellence when I face it and Pep is definitely that.

“I was never frustrated, I knew round about 3,000 footballers who were better than me and I still loved the game; the others who were better than me, I didn’t know them.

“I just got told I have a positive record against Pep… I have no clue how that happened to be honest.

“It made me a better manager trying to find solutions. I know I’m quite good at what I’m doing as well, I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh my God, I’m just happy to be here’, but you ask me about the best: he’s the best. Bam.”