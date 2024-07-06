According to reports, Liverpool are planning to submit a ‘new bid’ to sign England and Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon has massively surpassed expectations following his £45m move from Everton to Newcastle United.

The winger won Newcastle’s in-house Player of the Year award at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after he grabbed eleven goals and ten assists in the Premier League.

Despite this, Gordon has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere in recent weeks as Newcastle have looked to sell a couple of valuable assets so they do not breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies have earned around £64m by selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, while Liverpool have pursued Gordon.

Last week, it was reported that Newcastle were ‘ready to sell’ Gordon with Liverpool in talks over a potential cash-plus-player swap deal involving defender Jarrel Quansah.

It’s since emerged that Gordon’s “head is in a mess” after being “denied his dream move” from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The report claims Gordon ‘had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him’ and there had been a stage in negotiations where he ‘thought he would be signing for Liverpool, but after conversations between the clubs, a bid did not materialise’.

However, according to Football Insider, Gordon’s proposed move to Liverpool could be back on as they are ‘plotting a second bid for the Newcastle United winger this summer’.

Regarding the supposed ‘£80m reveal’ about Gordon and the ‘reason’ for Liverpool’s interest, the report explains.