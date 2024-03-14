‘Bombshell’ Liverpool manager update as Reds plan to triple Serie A coach’s wage to replace Klopp

Liverpool plan on tripling Simone Inzaghi’s wages in order to convince him to leave Inter Milan and replace Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Simone Inzaghi in the running for the Liverpool job?

There have been numerous managers linked with the job already but Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is currently favourite with the bookmakers.

However, there are rumours that Liverpool will face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich with some reports even claiming that a move to Bavaria appeals to him more than succeeding Klopp at Anfield.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim have been mentioned as the three alternative options if Liverpool miss out on Alonso, who has taken Leverkusen ten points clear at the summit of the Bundesliga.

But now Italian journalist Enrico Camelio claims that Liverpool and Bayern Munich could both offer to triple Inter Milan boss Inzaghi’s wages as he dropped a ‘bombshell’ update to TV Play on Twitch.

Camelio said: “Don’t ask me about the team. It’s clearly not in Italy, I’ll give you two teams that give three times what Simone Inzaghi gets. One is Liverpool and one is Bayern Munich, one of the two is interested in Simone Inzaghi. And beware that Inter have to sell a star player, it’s already on the record.”

Former sporting director Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool but in a new role to oversee the huge transition which will take place this summer when Klopp leaves.

On the return of Edwards, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson said: “Yeah, well, off the top of my head, I can’t think of anyone behind the scenes better than Eddie. His knowledge of the game and how he works things out and builds the team around him is very, very important.

“And obviously, when it comes to signings, you see how good the work is, but there’s a lot of effort that goes in it behind the scenes that we don’t see. The guy’s worked extremely hard. So to have him back I think is a huge, huge bonus.”

Has Harvey Elliott been world class in recent weeks?

With Liverpool suffering from several injuries in recent months, Harvey Elliott is one of the younger players who has had to step up and Johnson thinks he has turned into a world-class player.

Johnson added: “I think he’s been world-class. He does the simple things very, very well, and people take that for granted. His short passes, his short little movements, if you’re watching him, his head’s always on a turn. He knows exactly where people are.

“He’s brave to get on the ball, and brave to get on the ball in a huge game like the one at the weekend. Someone like Diaz, of course they catch your eye. And Nunez, of course they get the limelight, and that’s fine. But I think there’s a lot of work that Harvey does that he doesn’t get credit for.”

On whether Liverpool are good enough to win the Quadruple, Johnson continued: “At the moment. Yeah. Because you’ve got to be in it to win it, as we say. Of course it’d be tough, certainly with the amount of injuries that they have, they’re going to need a few more bodies back. And obviously it needs some luck.

“But in terms of are they good enough? Absolutely. You know, if they play the way they did against City, who’s going to beat them? I know it’s hard to play like that every week. But that’s the standard that they’re capable of.”

