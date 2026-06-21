Liverpool are set to make a new offer to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after their first bid was rejected, according to reports.

The Reds have made signing a new top-class winger their priority in the summer transfer window with Mohamed Salah set to leave Anfield soon.

Cody Gakpo also struggled to produce good performances last season and now Ivory Coast international Diomande has been made their top target.

Liverpool had their first bid for Diomande, worth around €100m, rejected earlier this week as Leipzig look to hang onto the Ivorian for another season.

Giving details of the offer earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano said: “Yan Diomande, an official bid was sent today by Liverpool.

“My understanding is that the bid was worth €90 million plus €10m in add‑ons, so this is the package.

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“RB Leipzig have rejected the proposal. RB Leipzig are not accepting €100m for Yan Diomande – this is the position of the club.”

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has now claimed that Liverpool are ‘set to submit a new offer’ with Leipzig possibly holding out for as much as €130m.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Yan #Diomande is still #Liverpool’s main target as winger. #Leipzig ask €120-130M to sell the wonderkid and had already turned down #LFC’s first bid (around €100M). #Reds are set to submit a new offer to try to sign Diomande. Ready for him a contract until 2032.’

Despite having their first bid rejected, our friends at TEAMtalk are claiming that Liverpool are actually ‘growing increasingly confident’ that they will sign Diomande.

The report adds: ‘The Reds believe Diomande is increasingly attracted by the prospect of becoming a central figure in Andoni Iraola’s new-look Liverpool project and that conviction is helping drive their pursuit.

‘Nobody has invested more time in the player than Liverpool. The Merseyside giants have tracked Diomande extensively and maintained regular contact with his camp throughout the past year, making it clear just how highly they rate him.

‘Our sources indicate the player is fully aware of the work Liverpool have done behind the scenes and the lengths they are prepared to go to in order to bring him to Anfield.’

Leipzig dream of keeping Yan Diomande – Romano

Romano has also brought his own fresh update on the situation with Leipzig attempting to sway his agents to accept a deal to stay one more season before pursuing a move elsewhere.

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Romano said: “First of all, they still dream of keeping Yan Diomande.

“They are trying to tell Diomande, they are trying to tell his agents: stay one more season here at RB Leipzig, sign a new contract, get a very good salary, put a release clause, and in summer 2027 you go wherever you want.

“You can pick the new club, they don’t have to reach out to us as Leipzig, they pay the clause and you decide the best project, the best contract, whatever. This is what they are saying from Leipzig.”

Romano adds: “But on the other side, the player is very tempted by leaving the club now, this summer, without waiting one more season even if they have Champions League football.

“And Diomande really considering the possibility to leave immediately.”

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