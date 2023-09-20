Liverpool ‘new signing’ key to Klopp’s side reaching their full potential – ‘this could be his season’

According to club legend Dietmar Hamann, Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is set for a breakout campaign at Anfield this season under Jurgen Klopp.

An initial fee of around £64m was splashed out last summer by Liverpool to sign Nunez from Portuguese side Benfica.

Nunez netted 15 goals for Liverpool during his debut season but he received some criticism after putting in some frustrating performances.

The Uraguay international is still pretty raw but he is clearly talented and he will score a lot of goals for Liverpool in the coming seasons as he is a natural finisher.

Liverpool have made a bright start to the new campaign as they have won four of their opening five games in the Premier League.

They looked likely to lose against Newcastle last month as they found themselves 1-0 down to their rivals at half-time and they were also playing with ten men.

The Reds managed to stay in the game before Nunez produced a stunning cameo performance to score twice in just 13 minutes to earn his side a valuable away victory.

Peter Crouch reckons Nunez could be “like a new signing” this season, while Hamann has now suggested that Nunez could be in for an important year as “this season could be his”.

“I’d have to rule out a serious title bid. Things can change quickly, but I’d like to see a bit more from this Liverpool side,” Hamann told NeueOnlineCasinos.

READ MORE: Liverpool win but Wolves expose Klopp transfer window mistake before running out of steam

“Things might look good on paper, but a lot of Liverpool’s struggles come from being unable to break teams down.

“When teams put 10 men behind the ball at Anfield, Liverpool have tended to struggle. I think this is where Nunez comes in – look at what he did at Newcastle. Liverpool have a lot of options, but I think this season could be his.

“Overall, though, I’d say Liverpool aren’t contenders. City remain the benchmark.”

After Liverpool’s win over Newcastle, Man Utd legend Gary Neville suggested that Nunez’s brace is a “huge moment in his Liverpool career”.

‘It’s a brilliant pass from Mo Salah. The left centre back and the centre back get disconnected again and Darwin Nunez has been prone to snatch at his chances but not today. A huge moment in that man’s Liverpool career,” Neville told Sky Sports.

‘They looked all over the place in that first half but they were patient, they waited they stayed in the game and they waited for that man. [Nunez] They’ve been waiting for him for 12 months and he’s just arrived.”

READ MORE: Liverpool set blistering pace to lead Spurs for Premier League points won from behind