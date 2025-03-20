Liverpool and Newcastle United have been backed to reach an “amicable agreement” over a swap deal involving Darwin Nunez and Alexander Isak.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations following his £64m move from Benfica during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Uruguay international joined Liverpool as a raw talent and he’s failed to kick on as he’s slipped in the pecking order this season.

Head coach Arne Slot does not appear to be a fan of Nunez, who has only been used sparingly this season and is likely to leave Liverpool in the summer.

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore reckons Nunez needs to leave after becoming “too robotic” for the Premier League giants.

“I think the Alexander Isak to Liverpool rumours are not going to go away anytime soon, and Newcastle may need to sell because of FFP – especially if they do not qualify for the Champions League,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“And I think Isak would do very well at Liverpool, and it could be one to watch.

“Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool as a very confident player, and now he looks too robotic – and that is probably because of the pressure that he is under at Anfield, which is a complete kettle of fish compared to what he experienced at Benfica.

“He just does not look confident, composed or relaxed, even if his goal output is not as bad as many people make it out to be.

“And the longer that this pressure remains, the harder it will become for him, and it has already started to affect his decision-making on the pitch, and especially in front of goal.”

The Reds have become overly reliant on Mohamed Salah – who has broken several records this season – so they are expected to overhaul their attack this summer and will need to replace Nunez.

Liverpool are already linked with several potential replacements and Isak is reportedly among their favourite options.

Isak won’t come cheap in the summer, but Collymore has explained why he can see Liverpool and Newcastle negotiating an “amicable” swap deal.

“Isak would be a massive upgrade on Nunez. His all-round play is what Liverpool need in a striker, and in my opinion, I think it could benefit Newcastle to take Nunez,” Collymore added.

“There is certainly a player in there, but he is not someone that can handle player for a club like Liverpool that brings so much scrutiny and pressure. He would be a really good fit at Newcastle, and their supporters would love him.

“Newcastle are a really big club, so it would not feel like a massive step down for Nunez, but the important thing is that the pressure would not be as telling.

“And I think Eddie Howe, who I think will become England manager in the future, can make Nunez into the player that many thought he would become at Liverpool.

“Whatever happens, I think Nunez will leave Liverpool in the summer, but it would not surprise me if he went to Newcastle with Isak going in the opposite direction as the two clubs could reach an amicable agreement when considering their respective FFP situations.”