Newcastle United have issued a ‘clear response’ to Alexander Isak after the Liverpool target hit out at “broken promises” in a bombshell statement.

The prolonged Isak saga took a fresh twist on Tuesday night as the striker and his current club posted statements to reveal their stance on his situation.

Isak has been training alone since missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour, having informed the club of his desire to leave and join Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Reds have already signed Hugo Ekitike for £80m this summer, but reports have suggested that they still want dream target Isak and will return with another bid if/when Newcastle secure a suitable replacement.

Isak and his agent have handled this situation poorly and his latest drastic measure was taken on Tuesday evening as he revealed why he did not attend the Professional Football Association’s awards gala before hitting out at “broken promises and lost trust”.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” Isak wrote.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

A few hours later, Newcastle issued a response to Isak’s comments and revealed their position on his potential return to the first team.

‘We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening,’ a statement read on Newcastle United’s official website.

‘We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

‘We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

‘We do not foresee those conditions being met.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’