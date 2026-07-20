Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his family has confirmed.

The English icon was diagnosed with stage four cancer just seven weeks ago, and now his loved ones have confirmed he was “surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments”.

A statement on behalf of the Keegan family reads, “Kevin, a double Ballon d’Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

“The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy.”

The attacking midfielder and forward had a glittering career, playing for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Hamburg, Southampton, as well as earning 63 caps for his country.

Keegan – who was diagnosed with cancer in January – later went on to manage Newcastle twice, as well as Fulham, England, and Manchester City.

The Magpies were one of many to lead the tributes towards ‘King Kev’, who was recognised as a player for his dribbling ability, finishing, and aerial prowess.

Newcastle said they were “devastated” by the news, and described Keegan as the “beating heart” of the north east outfit.

A club statement reads, “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history.

“Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

“As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

“As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an Entertainer.

“Above all that, Kevin forged an extraordinary bond with Newcastle, built on the roots of his father, Joe. He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.”

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history. Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters. — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 20, 2026

Back in 2011, Keegan revealed that Liverpool “made him” as a footballer but also as a person, with the forward calling Anfield his home between 1971-77.

At the time, he said, “The people I met – Shanks, Tommy Smith, Ian Callaghan, Ron Yeats – all these people you take something from.

“The fans made me. When they started singing my name… what am I, five foot seven with Cuban-heeled boots? But [because of them] I was six foot six.”

Nicknamed their ‘Mighty Mouse’, the Reds have also paid their respects to one of their greatest ever players.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Kevin Keegan and mourn his loss. His indomitable spirit and remarkable contribution will be forever etched in our history and his legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Kevin. 1951-2026 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 20, 2026

England and Man City also offered their condolences to the Keegan family. Incidentally, the Three Lions will celebrate Keegan’s life when they host Spain in a Nations League match at Wembley on 26 September.

During his remarkable career, he won three league titles with Liverpool, one European Cup, two UEFA Cups and one FA Cup.

At Hamburg, he won the Bundesliga title in 1979 and in that year and the year before, he scooped up the coveted Ballon d’Or crown.

As a manager, he won the First Division title in 1993 with Newcastle, the Second Division with Fulham in 1999, and the First Division again with Man City in 2002.

Newcastle hero Alan Shearer wrote on social media, “My hero. My manager. My friend. Sleep easy, Boss.”

And ex-Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson said, “One of the greatest players this country has ever produced, trophies and goals galore, double Ballon d’Or winner shows he was an absolute giant of the English game. One of the most important men in making LFC what it is today.”