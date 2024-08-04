Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, a ‘mega deal’ involving England international Anthony Gordon could still be struck between Liverpool and Newcastle United this summer.

Gordon was one of the best players in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 11 goals and 10 assists in his 35 appearances.

Gordon to join Liverpool?

Despite this, the 23-year-old was being heavily linked with a move elsewhere earlier this summer as Newcastle attempted to balance the books and avoid a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The winger is a boyhood Liverpool fan and Arne Slot’s side came close to signing him earlier this summer as a medical was booked before Newcastle performed a U-turn.

Gordon’s reported willingness to join Liverpool has fueled recent speculation that this deal could still happen this summer and a report earlier this week from Football Insider claimed the Newcastle star ‘could go on strike’ to force through a move.

‘Newcastle United star could go on strike to land a sensational Liverpool move this month, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The boyhood Liverpool fan has had his head turned by the Merseyside giants’ “concrete and active” interest in signing him. Talks between the two clubs over a player-exchange deal collapsed at the end of June, but Liverpool’s interest remains live.’

‘Newcastle had only been interested in doing business at that stage if Jarell Quansah could head in the opposite direction, but Liverpool had no intention of doing that. ‘A player-exchange deal is still possible, as Football Insider revealed that Joe Gomez was offered by Liverpool to smooth the path to an agreement. ‘Gordon is said to be very keen on heading to Anfield, but Newcastle are also ready to offer him a new and improved contract to keep him happy. There are now fears at the north-east giants that Gordon could try and engineer a move for himself when he returns from his post-Euros break, with one possibility that he could effectively down tools.’

And a new report from The Sun claims Liverpool ‘could use Joe Gomez to land Gordon in a transfer merry-go-round’. They are also of the understanding that they are ready to battle Newcastle in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

