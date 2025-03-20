Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen reportedly ‘prefers’ a transfer to La Liga this summer, despite interest from Carabao Cup finalists Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Huijsen has been a huge success at the Vitality Stadium after joining from Italian giants Juventus for a measly £12.6million last summer.

The 19-year-old is one of the Premier League signings of the season and a huge reason why Bournemouth are in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Included in the Spain squad for this month’s international break, there is lots of speculation surrounding Huijsen’s future at the Cherries.

There is reportedly a £50m release clause in his contract and this has caught the attention of several European giants, including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

David Ornstein has said Huijsen is “expected to move” this summer, though the Reds’ interest was played down.

It is just as well because the Bournemouth wonderkid does not want to move to Anfield.

This is according to a report from The Boot Room, where it is claimed Huijsen ‘would prefer a move to La Liga’.

Indeed, English suitors such as Liverpool and Newcastle have been ‘warned about his preference’, with ‘several major Spanish clubs keen’.

There is an incredible amount of interest in Huijsen, with Premier League big boys Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all making ‘contact with his camp’.

The La Liga sides considering signing Huijsen are unsurprisingly Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s interest seems reliant on whether or not they sell Andreas Christensen, though we all know they don’t have two pennies to rub together.

Huijsen appears to be a ‘strong alternative’ for Real Madrid, who are prioritising Spurs’ Cristian Romero and Arsenal’s William Saliba.

Playing in his home country is believed to be a ‘huge draw’ for the teenager, which is a huge blow for Liverpool and others in the Premier League.

The Reds are interested in one of Huijsen’s Bournemouth team-mates, Milos Kerkez.

Signing a new left-back should be a priority for Arne Slot this summer and Kerkez is one of the best options out there.

The Boot Room report adds that Liverpool head coach Slot has ‘told’ the club to ‘get a deal done’ for the Hungarian international.

It is claimed that the Cherries want £50m for Kerkez – which is the same as Huijsen’s release clause.

Another left-back option for the Reds is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

