Jermaine Pennant has explained why Liverpool simply must sack Arne Slot this summer, but Jamie Redknapp does not agree.

Numerous trusted journalists, including David Ornstein, Paul Joyce and James Pearce, have stated that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) intend to stick with Slot over the summer. They believe there are mitigating factors for the team’s decline this season and think Slot can guide Liverpool back towards major honours.

However, that stance is being seriously tested as Liverpool are enduring a terrible end to the campaign.

They were blown away by Aston Villa on Friday night, losing 4-2 in the West Midlands.

While Villa qualified for next season’s Champions League, Liverpool are at risk of missing out as sixth-placed Bournemouth are hunting them down. Villa winning the Europa League would mean sixth spot makes the Champions League, but Liverpool should not take that chance.

Former Liverpool winger Pennant reacted to the side’s latest defeat with a stunning rant on X, formerly Twitter (via the Mirror).

READ: Liverpool must sack Slot before Chelsea appoint Alonso

‘FSG, how on earth do you see something totally different to what I see and 99.9% of the fans see? To think next season will be any better under this management,’ he wrote.

‘Do you have unlimited funds we don’t know about?

‘I do not care what’s going on with injuries… reigning Premier League champions should NOT have the same amount of losses as two promoted teams, Leeds and Sunderland.

‘Slot has to go, that is NOT acceptable, the buck lies with you, and managers have gone for a lot less.

‘Liverpool FC have never previously conceded 52 goals in a 38-game league campaign. And there’s still one more game to go!

Pennant, Redknapp disagree over Slot sack

‘Do you know how many records this manager has accumulated? And not for the good. It’s horrendous. One game to go and [I] still can’t say if we will get UCL.’

But Redknapp thinks Slot should be given another season to turn things around.

“Liverpool are an educated fanbase,” he said on Sky Sports.

“They don’t really turn on their managers – but you see it, you hear it, a lot of people are maybe going away from wanting him (Slot) as the manager next year.

“I really struggle with that because when you’ve won the league the year before and decide you want to get rid of the manager the following year – that doesn’t sit well with me.

“I think he deserves another year after winning the Premier League title. But I expect better next year.”

READ NEXT: Have Liverpool already decided to sack ‘coward’ Arne Slot this summer?