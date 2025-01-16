Barcelona tell Liverpool when they’ll snatch star forward, with offer planned for big transfer

Barcelona have reportedly made clear to Liverpool that they plan to land Luis Diaz, and are willing to lodge an offer in the summer, telling the Reds it would be better to sell than to lose the forward on a free.

At a few different points, Diaz has been linked with Barcelona. It was apparently a potential transfer in the summer, but not one which was fully pursued.

Since then, the forward’s contract has thrown things up in the air, with a renewal of his deal halted given he wants a pay rise which does not match what Liverpool are offering.

As a result, Barcelona are back in the mix. According to reports in Colombia, the La Liga giants have begun to put pressure on the Reds regarding the transfer.

Indeed, they want to sign Diaz, and have told Liverpool that plan, while also suggesting to them that it would be better to sell the winger than lose him for nothing.

His contract runs until 2027, so there is still a little bit of time until that happens.

But Barca are said to be willing to offer €70million (£59m) in the summer to take Diaz off Liverpool’s hands. That way, they are able to fulfil the winger’s dream transfer in quick time.

Indeed, it’s believed Diaz wants to head to Spain, with Barcelona having already spoken to his entourage about that move. It is maintained that he won’t pen a new deal with Liverpool until they offer him a deal in line with his impact in the team.

It does seem unlikely that Liverpool would sell with two years left on his deal, though, with a lot of time remaining to come to a resolution.

And Barcelona’s ability to pay the money suggested could also be questioned. The club have only temporarily been able to register Dani Olmo – who signed in the summer – after having their efforts rejected on multiple occasions given their breach of the La Liga’s salary cap.

But that means that some wages will have to be taken off the books in order for that registration to continue beyond April, meaning more players would have to be pushed out for Diaz to be signed.

