Elite Liverpool duo ‘have’ signed contracts, but Reds ‘tight-lipped’ to protect third superstar

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have reportedly signed deals with Liverpool, with the club remain “tight-lipped” so Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t rushed into a decision.

Perhaps the three biggest names at Anfield are all out of contract at the end of the season. It would be catastrophic if all three were to leave at the same time.

There has been heavy speculation on the futures of Salah, who is wanted by the Saudi Pro League, and Alexander-Arnold, for whom Real Madrid are sniffing around.

Van Dijk has looked likely to remain at Liverpool, though, and many believe that Salah will choose to stay.

As per Anfield Edition, that is what’s happening, with their report stating the centre-back and the winger ‘have put pen to paper’ on new deals at the club.

They go on to state that the club ‘remain tight-lipped’ on the situation so the limelight is not put on Alexander-Arnold, presumably not to put pressure on him before he makes a definitive decision on his future.

The sentiment seems somewhat confused, if the reports are to believed, that in the knowledge Liverpool are keeping the announcements from becoming official for Alexander-Arnold’s sake, a site who cover the Reds have decided to do the exact thing the club doesn’t want to happen.

In any case, until an official announcement has been made, it will not be entirely clear if the reports are to be believed.

Alexander-Arnold’s focus at the moment will be getting fit, after being forced out of the Premier League game against Bournemouth at the weekend, with Arne Slot since stating he’ll definitely miss the League Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham.

He also suggested there’s a chance the right-back misses the following game, too, but that he was already back training, so at least the injury won’t be a long-term one.

