Liverpool ramp up pursuit of £30m sensation with record-breaking deal on

Liverpool are pushing to beat Arsenal to the signing of superb Mexican forward Gilberto Mora, a report has revealed.

Mora is an 18-year-old attacking midfielder who mainly operates in the No 10 role but can also play as a left winger if needed. He is widely regarded as the best young player in Mexico, having scored five times in seven matches for Tijuana’s first team already this season.

Mora is Mexico’s youngest-ever player, having represented the club against Saudi Arabia at just 16 years and 257 days old.

Mora is a right-footed playmaker who is very technically gifted. He possesses great vision and close control, and is also a good finisher.

The teenager works hard when pressing opposition defenders too, and all of these traits have seen him impress elite European clubs.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing Mora and have ‘stepped up their pursuit’ of his signature by making ‘further contact’ with Tijuana and his agents.

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Liverpool recently made an exploratory approach for Mora, but they are now considered a ‘serious contender’ in the transfer race.

Liverpool and Arsenal are the Premier League clubs pushing hardest to land the young sensation.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been impressed by his rapid rise.

The report adds that Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have held talks with Mora’s camp, while Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely following his development.

TEAMtalk state that Tijuana want Liverpool to offer £30million for their prized gem, which would be a record sale for a Mexican side.

Liverpool battle Arsenal for £30m wonderkid signing

Liverpool must now decide whether to match that price tag or start negotiations at a lower price.

The Reds were warned earlier this month that Mora might prefer to join Madrid or Barca than move to the Premier League.

On October 3, Fabrizio Romano urged fans to ‘keep a close eye’ on the starlet as he is ‘special’ and picking up ‘a lot of attention from top European clubs’.

According to BBC Sport, there has been an ‘internal realisation’ at Liverpool that they have sold too many young players in recent years and must now ‘replenish that talent pool’.

This explains the signings of players such as Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Samuel Martinez, with Mora potentially next up.

Martinez could be a particularly exciting addition, as he was compared to Kaka when making The Guardian’s list of the 60 best young players born in 2009.

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