Liverpool plot £50m deal for terrific No10 who’d rival Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are interested in signing £50million-rated Fulham ace Josh King, according to multiple reports, in a move which would place Florian Wirtz under more pressure.

Liverpool spent £116m on Wirtz in June last year, and he went on to register seven goals and 10 assists in 49 matches during his debut season at Anfield. The attacking midfielder improved as the season went on, but overall he received plenty of criticism after failing to live up to that huge price tag.

This campaign will be crucial in determining whether Wirtz will become a top star for Liverpool, or if he is doomed to fail.

The German has already had a year to get used to Premier League football, and he must now prove his worth by pulling the strings for Liverpool and carving opposition defences open.

It seems Liverpool are preparing to move for a second No 10 to provide Wirtz with competition and cover.

Football Insider claim Liverpool are ‘in the race’ for Fulham playmaker King amid his ‘terrific start to the season’.

READ – Big Weekend: Liverpool v Man City, Roberto De Zerbi, Michael Carrick, Viktor Gyokeres, Forest

King has gone from an impact player for the Cottagers to an important starter, having notched two goals and an assist in six matches so far this term.

The report suggests Fulham may be forced into selling King next summer if they fall well short of matching their ambitions. It has been a tough start for new boss Alvaro Arbeloa, and Fulham currently sit 19th in the table.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Josh King will be on the radar for a number of clubs because of his performances for Fulham so far this season.

“He’s been their best player with two goals in five games in the Premier League, and those performances will attract a lot of interest.

“It’s not just Liverpool who are keen, there are a number of European giants having a look at Josh King. There’s Arsenal, Man United, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

“He’s such a talented young player, he’s been spoken about for a long time. He’s probably just on the fringes of that England squad as well so I think he’s in the thoughts of Thomas Tuchel as well and that just shows how well he’s done.”

Liverpool target Fulham’s Josh King

King is still only 19 years old and is viewed as a player with elite potential.

FourFourTwo reported earlier this week that Liverpool and Arsenal are ‘seriously considering’ making moves for King, who is valued by Fulham at £50m.

German outlet Bild claimed last week that Liverpool might start to consider Wirtz’s long-term future at Anfield next summer if he endures another poor campaign.

The Reds landing King to help Wirtz would please their former star Ray Houghton, who said last month: “I think we could do with another one [No 10]. I said that the other week, I think if you had two number 10s… because we’ve got two strikers, we’ve got four wingers, two for either wing, or wherever you want to look at it, we’ve got four central midfielders. I just don’t see us having two number 10s, and I think that’s an area where you need a bit of magic.

“If one number 10’s not doing it, then you can bring another one in. Interesting to see what the manager does. I mean everyone’s looking for them, because they could be game-changers.”

READ NEXT: Top five market value decreases of the season features Wirtz and Arsenal pair