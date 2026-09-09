Liverpool enter race for €65m France midfielder as Ornstein tips new Chelsea battle

David Ornstein has revealed Liverpool are interested in France international Manu Kone, setting up a second potential battle with Chelsea.

Kone was a surprise star for France at the World Cup, capitalising on Aurelien Tchouameni’s injury problems to play a key role in their tournament. Kone made five appearances for Les Bleus as they reached the semi-finals before being beaten 2-0 by eventual winners Spain.

Chelsea tried to sign the 25-year-old over the summer, agreeing personal terms with his camp before reportedly sending Roma a €65million (£56m) offer.

However, the pursuit failed when Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini demanded Kone not be sold.

Chelsea turned their attention to Monaco’s Lamine Camara. Once again, Xabi Alonso’s side agreed personal terms with the player, while also having a €55m (£47m) bid accepted.

But Monaco pulled the plug on the transfer shortly before the 11pm deadline, leaving Chelsea furious.

READ: Gyokeres, Frimpong among 10 big-money 2025 transfers already cast aside

Liverpool have since expressed their interest in signing Camara, while Kone is another midfielder on the radars of both Premier League giants.

On The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein discussed Friedkin-owned clubs Everton and Roma before being asked which summer transfers might be revived in January.

Ornstein said: “There were collapses, weren’t there. So could those deals be revived?

“Such as Flo Balogun, if it doesn’t happen before January, to Everton or elsewhere.

“Lamine Camara, Chelsea. There’s interest from Liverpool, [and] other clubs as well.

Liverpool, Chelsea eyeing same midfielders

“Manu Kone, from the aforementioned Roma. He came very close to joining Chelsea before they pivoted to Lamine Camara.

“Let’s see what position Roma are in at the time in terms of European football and financial compliance.

“We saw him starting a lot for France at the World Cup, and [he] was looked at very heavily by Manchester United, Chelsea. I think Liverpool like him as well as one of their potential future options.”

Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs reported that Liverpool could swoop for Camara in January to capitalise on Chelsea’s failed summer move.

Jacobs wrote: ‘Liverpool are another Premier League club to watch. Sources have told GMS that senior Liverpool figures made a series of calls, including on deadline day, to inform Camara he was high in their thinking for 2027 if he didn’t join Chelsea.

‘Liverpool never intended to add another midfielder following the departure of Curtis Jones to Inter. The only way they would have bid for Camara over the summer is if Alexis Mac Allister had departed. Camara still dreams of making a move to the Premier League and leaving Monaco in January is not discounted.’

Jacobs added that there is ‘no guarantee’ Chelsea will reopen talks for Camara as their relationship with Monaco is ‘broken’.

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