Liverpool ‘all over’ £144m forward deal as Real Madrid battle ignites

Liverpool will be ‘all over’ Michael Olise if there is ‘any indication’ he will leave Bayern Munich next summer, according to an observer, with the Reds and Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in the winger.

Olise’s stock continues to rise at an incredible rate. He has started the new season in devastating fashion with Bayern, having notched eight goals and four assists in his first seven appearances.

The right winger is also proving unstoppable with the France national team. France went 1-0 down against Belgium on Monday night, but Olise came off the bench to transform the game by registering two goals and an assist, helping Zinedine Zidane’s side win 4-1.

Olise’s contract with Bayern runs until June 2029, and German outlet Bild reported on Saturday that the Bavarians want to extend it until June 2032.

However, contract discussions will be ‘difficult’ as Olise’s camp want Bayern to insert a release clause into any new deal.

Olise is ‘in the sights’ of Liverpool and Real Madrid, as the two clubs are keeping a close eye on how those contract talks go.

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In an interview with Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout, Mick Brown, tipped Liverpool to make a move for the 24-year-old next summer.

“Michael Olise is an outstanding player; he’s shown that for Bayern Munich and for France,” Brown said.

“He’s being spoken about along with Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal as one of the front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, so it’s no surprise there will be interest in him.

“He has shown in the past he can do it in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, so that’s another box ticked as far as Liverpool are concerned.

“There have been whispers recently that he could leave Bayern Munich before too long, and obviously it’s unlikely to happen in January, but it could be on the cards next summer.

“If Liverpool are given any indication that Olise could be available, I expect they will be all over it, because he’s somebody they’ve wanted for a long time.”

Bild claim Olise’s valuation has soared beyond €170m (£144m). Vincent Kompany’s side could even demand €200m (£170m) for the attacker if they manage to tie him down to a new contract without a release clause.

Real Madrid, Barcelona more likely to sign Olise than Liverpool

Liverpool have identified Olise as their dream successor for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Andoni Iraola’s side captured Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz in the summer, though both wingers prefer to play on the left flank.

A deal for Olise worth £144m or higher would smash the British transfer record, which is currently held by £125m duo Alexander Isak and Enzo Fernandez.

But our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on September 25 that Olise wants to join Madrid or Barcelona next.

Their report added that Madrid and Barca are monitoring Olise’s situation in case there is any future opportunity to snare him.

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