Liverpool to replace 2025 signing as £52m prepared for key Arsenal target – report

Liverpool are drawing up a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, a report has claimed, in a deal which would see Arsenal miss out.

Brown, 22, is a left-back who excels at marauding down the wing and getting crosses into the box, which has seen him register three goals and six assists from 32 appearances this season. Brown has also earned comparisons with former Manchester City star Joao Cancelo as he can step into midfield and help build up play.

The two-cap Germany international appears ready to leave the Bundesliga for a new challenge in England, where he has numerous suitors.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been credited with interest in securing his services.

As per reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool have stepped up their chase for Brown by ‘preparing a bid’ worth €60million (£52m).

Liverpool aim to ‘strengthen the left flank with a top-level signing’ and have identified Brown as their ideal target.

The Reds see his ‘dynamic style’ as a perfect fit for the team they are building at Anfield. Brown’s ‘reliability, game intelligence and tackling intensity’ have all impressed Liverpool scouts.

Liverpool are supposedly moving for the full-back amid ‘doubts’ over Milos Kerkez, who only arrived on Merseyside last summer.

Kerkez’s ‘inconsistent performances’ have shown the Liverpool hierarchy that serious competition needs to be found, and Brown could quickly replace the Hungarian next term.

Another reason Liverpool are ready to swoop for Brown is that Andy Robertson is gearing up to leave on a free transfer once his contract ends.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Liverpool are ‘intensifying’ their hunt to sign Brown amid strong competition from Arsenal.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have been named as potential suitors for his Frankfurt team-mate Nnamdi Collins, too. The latter is a centre-half who can also play at right-back.

Returning to Brown, the Nuremberg academy graduate could soon cause opposition players in the Premier League all sorts of problems as he is one of the quickest stars in Europe. He has remarkably clocked speeds of up to 35.5 km/h.

Brown is not the only Bundesliga ace Liverpool are eyeing to strengthen their left flank, as they also remain firmly in the mix to prise winger Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig.

Diomande is an electric player too and could form a devastating partnership with Brown at Anfield next season, should Liverpool manage to sign both players.

But Liverpool will have to fend off Man Utd for Diomande. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Ivorian is a key target for United to improve their forward line.

Romano also revealed that the Red Devils scouted Diomande several times throughout January.

