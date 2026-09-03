Liverpool accelerate striker signing after Fabrizio Romano gives ‘here we go’

Andoni Iraola smiles during his role as Liverpool boss.

Liverpool have brought forward their deal for talented French striker Djylian N’Guessan to join from Saint-Etienne, according to a reporter.

N’Guessan is an 18-year-old centre-forward who also has experience playing as a winger on either flank. He came through Saint-Etienne’s academy before gaining promotion to their first team in January 2025.

N’Guessan has scored once in 13 appearances for Saint-Etienne. He has received comparisons with compatriot – and current Liverpool forward – Hugo Ekitike as he is 5ft 11in but is also skilful and a composed finisher.

On Monday, French journalist Santi Aouna revealed Liverpool had entered ‘advanced’ talks for N’Guessan.

Fabrizio Romano then stated that the transfer is ‘here we go’ done.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Liverpool agree deal to sign Djylian N’Guessan from Saint Etienne, here we go!

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’18 year old French striker joins in summer 2027, done also [on] player side as #LFC got the authorization for medical.

‘Follows Lucca Brughmans deal as another one for future – after @Santi_J_FM.’

But as per an update from This Is Anfield editor Jack Lusby, N’Guessan is poised to join Liverpool even sooner.

‘Understand Djylian N’Guessan will officially make his transfer to #LFC in January,’ he wrote on X.

‘This is despite Saint-Etienne announcing a new contract before his loan to Brest today.

‘N’Guessan (18) could be brought straight in mid-season or spend the full campaign on loan.’

N’Guessan the latest starlet to join Liverpool

Lusby continued: ‘Any call on N’Guessan’s loan could be impacted by decisions over Ifeanyi Ndukwe (Levante) and Lucca Brughmans (Genk).

‘#LFC are at their maximum for overseas loans (six) at present. If any are cut short N’Guessan could stay at Brest. Obviously also depends on game time at Brest.’

Saint-Etienne have tied the France U20 international down to a new contract to prevent him from joining Liverpool for free. Despite that contract, there are expected to be no issues with N’Guessan’s switch to Merseyside.

Liverpool are set to pay Saint-Etienne €5million (£4.3m) for the teenager, who has netted 25 goals in 25 matches for France’s youth teams.

The move forms part of Liverpool’s squad-building for the future. Ndukwe featured in pre-season for Liverpool but had to head out on loan as he did not yet qualify for a work permit.

Belgian goalkeeper Brughmans, meanwhile, will spend the campaign at Genk before joining Liverpool in a £30m deal next summer.

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