Liverpool are stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande and could make an ‘early move’ to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature, a report has revealed.

Diomande is enjoying a phenomenal debut campaign in Germany, having notched 11 goals and seven assists in 27 matches so far. The winger, who can operate on either flank, has been Europe’s second-best dribbler this season, behind only Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

As per Stat Muse, Diomande has managed 84 successful dribbles so far, putting him ahead of big names such as Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Diaz.

The Ivorian has been in deadly form of late, having put up three goals and one assist in his last four Bundesliga appearances. Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Liverpool scouts have been present at all those games as they build a comprehensive profile on the player.

Liverpool aim to get the jump on elite European rivals by ‘making an early move’ to take Diomande to Anfield. The Reds will need to bid a huge €100million (£86.5m / $116.5m) to convince Leipzig to sell their prized gem.

Bayern Munich are ‘admirers’ of Diomande, while PSG, Real Madrid and Barca have all ‘scouted him extensively’ this year.

The report states that those close to Diomande have ‘encouraged’ Liverpool to ‘make their move’.

Plus, it has been revealed that Liverpool are planning to sign the 19-year-old regardless of whether Mohamed Salah stays this summer.

Diomande linking up with Arne Slot’s side would represent a major setback for rivals Manchester United.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano discussed United’s concrete interest in the player. “Manchester United have been following left wingers for some time,” he said.

“When Ruben Amorim was the manager, they were in the mix for Antoine Semenyo, but Manchester City was his favoured destination.

“Don’t forget about a player I’ve been telling you about, Yan Diomande. He’s doing fantastic at Leipzig and my understanding is that United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande. He’s being monitored for sure, but let’s see if there’s going to be more.”

As Diomande can thrive on either wing, he could eventually become Salah’s successor on the right flank or immediately replace Cody Gakpo on the left.

Diomande is primarily right-footed but has the ability to go in either direction. His blend of pace, close control, flair and deadly finishing has marked him out as one of Europe’s best young forwards.

And given his tender age, Diomande has plenty of time to develop into an even better attacker. This will be a scary thought for Premier League defenders if Liverpool win the transfer race.

