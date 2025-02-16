Liverpool’s next five Premier League games may decide the title race, so who is the most likely to give Arsenal and Nottingham Forest hope of a cock-up?

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool have been pretty faultless this season, which is especially impressive considering the Dutchman has replaced Jurgen Klopp and there is constant exterior noise concerning their three exit-linked stars.

However, the relentless Reds have shown signs of frailties with the potential momentum-ruining loss at Plymouth Argyle and the club-wide head-loss at Goodison Park.

James Tarkowski’s late leveller in the final Merseyside derby gives Arsenal and Nottingham Forest (yes, they deserve a mention too) hope that the Premier League title fight may not already be lost after all.

The draw at Everton leaves Arsenal and Forest with a significant gap to overcome, but Liverpool’s advantage with 14 games remaining is certainly not unassailable and their next five matches could play a huge role in the outcome of the title race.

The Reds have four Premier League games in ten days with the same time between their fifth match in this mini-block. Bizarrely, then there is a 25-day wait for their next Premier League fixture, which is the small matter of their return fixture against Everton.

Without going into the semantics of how this schedule has fallen into place, it’s fair to say Liverpool could make an almighty statement during their upcoming five-match sprint as Arsenal and Forest pray for a slip-up.

From least to most likely on the slippability-o-meter, here is our ranking of Liverpool’s next five matches on the likelihood of a cock-up.

5) Southampton (H) – Saturday, March 8

The final game of the five is comfortably the easiest on paper as Slot’s side host the worst team in the Premier League in this and most seasons.

Saints have been toothless in all departments this term, but two of their better days came in tight losses to Liverpool: 3-2 in the Premier League and 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool especially got a fright in the Premier League as they trailed Southampton with half an hour to go before Mohamed Salah, as the outrageous forward has done throughout this season, saved his team from embarrassment.

Five of Southampton’s nine Premier League points have been picked up in away games, but a trip to Anfield during the run-in is a different kettle of fish and Liverpool should have enough to get through this game without working up too much of a sweat.

4) Wolves (H) – Sunday, February 16

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has – a la Andoni Iraola – exposed Gary O’Neil by winning five of his first ten games with his only defeats coming against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Wolves’ track record against the Premier League high-fliers does not bode well for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, but one of the latter side’s edgiest away victories of the season was their narrow 2-1 win at Molineux in September.

Pereira’s side – who sit 17th in the Premier League table – come into this match on a two-game winning run as they look to build a wider gap to the bottom three.

Wolves are certainly the best of a bad bunch out of the Premier League’s bottom four and have the necessary talent in attack to cause Liverpool problems, especially if they are suffering a hangover from their stressful night at Goodison Park. At the same time, you could easily see the relegation candidates on the end of a one-sided hammering if Slot gets the expected reaction from his squad.

3) Manchester City (A) – Sunday, February 23

Man City’s extended decline ended their 2024/25 title challenge before it even started, but Liverpool supporters – suffering from PTSD – still have been nervously looking over their shoulders as they await Pep Guardiola’s winning machine to find its correct mode.

But there’s been no need for such fears this season as Guardiola’s spent squad have been a shell of their usual selves and their £180m+ January spend has not improved their fortunes.

Rodri’s early-season injury was a blow, but his absence has only sped up Man City’s inevitable exposé with Guardiola needing upgrades on eleven of his past it stars.

It’s taking time to get used to seeing such a weak Man City side that’s been torn apart by sides up and down the Premier League pyramid. In March, Liverpool showed mercy on their great rivals in a 2-0 win; the score would have quadrupled if Salah and co. had their clinical shooting boots on.

You have to go back to April 2018 for Liverpool’s last win at the Etihad and November 2015 for their most recent Premier League victory at Man City, whose dramatic decline is emphasised by their spot on this ranking as Liverpool head into this month’s outing as the overwhelming favourites.

2) Newcastle United (H) – Wednesday, February 26

While Man City are firmly on the podium, it was a flick of a coin between Newcastle United and the last remaining team on this list.

For Newcastle, their most important match against Liverpool this season comes on March 16 at Wembley, but we are treated to a tease of the Carabao Cup final at St James’ Park later this month.

The upcoming trip to Wembley certainly means more to Newcastle than Liverpool and a dip for Eddie Howe’s side before and after their date with destiny is inevitable.

Champions League qualification remains on Newcastle’s radar this season, but it’s also worth noting that their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton takes place a few days after Liverpool’s visit and it would give Slot’s side a small boost if their silverware obsession is even a slight distraction.

Regardless, Liverpool vs Newcastle is bound to be a classic as the last three meetings between the sides have delivered 15 total goals and back-t0-back six-goal thrillers.

1) Aston Villa (A) – Wednesday, February 19

Villa’s performances in the Premier League this season compared to 2023/24 have dipped and most of their sub-par displays this term have come following a midweek Champions League game.

This is understandable as their Champions League games were always going to take precedence this season, but they remain in the European mix and Liverpool’s visit to Villa Park – unfortunately for them – comes in the middle of a block of Premier League fixtures for the Villans.

One of Liverpool’s most important triumphs of the season was their 2-0 victory against Unai Emery’s team in November and they would take a major stride towards another Premier League title if they escape Villa Park unscathed and with three points in the bag.