Who replaces Jurgen Klopp? Liverpool legends and Boot Room candidate lead top 10 contenders

You might not have heard, but Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool. The German is on his way in the summer after a half-season farewell tour.

So, who next? Replacing Klopp feels like the perfect job for one man, but let’s pretend there are other contenders.

Here, according to Oddschecker, are the 10 favourites to become Liverpool’s next manager…

10) Antonio Conte

Conte has never lost at Anfield. But that is roughly where his suitably to the Liverpool job begins and ends. The Italian would completely and irreparably break Thiago, turn Nathaniel Phillips into a prospective England captain and tear his hair implants out watching Darwin Nunez.

It would be unadulterated fun for us – not so much the Kop – and Conte is at least very much available. One would imagine, though, that Liverpool are looking for more than convenience.

9) Diego Simeone

Perhaps the most incompatible choice possible, considering the sheer volume of p*ss the Argentinean boiled by daring to beat Liverpool at Anfield in March 2020.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football. It doesn’t feel right,” moaned Klopp. “They’ve celebrated as if they’ve won the tie after the game,” said Andy Robertson after Atletico won the first leg of their last-16 clash, before proceeding to win the tie. “Putting loads of men behind the ball – great players at that – what’s genius about that?” asked Michael Owen.

It was an utterly nonsensical reaction that will sadly preclude Simeone parking a home bus in front of the Kop and creating a media furore every week when he refuses to shake everyone’s hand. Shame.

8) Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti delivered the Serie A title to Napoli last season after they endured a similar wait to Liverpool’s for their first Premier League crown claimed by Klopp. And the 64-year-old is certainly a fan of the German.

“It’s an honour to be on opposite sides to Klopp,” he said before Liverpool were battered by Napoli last season. “There’s nobody quite like him and his playing philosophy sets his team apart in world football.”

Might that make the prospect of replacing Klopp attractive to Spalletti? Perhaps. But he has a cushy gig right now in charge of Italy. Unless the European Championship holders make a b*llocks of defending their crown in Germany.

7) Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona and Spain boss has previously admitted that never playing in England was one of the biggest regrets of his career. So it isn’t unfeasible that he could coach here.

Might that be at Liverpool? Nope. Not now, at least. Luis Enrique has his feet firmly under PSG’s table.

6) Ange Postecoglou

The Aussie was regularly and speculatively linked with Liverpool while he was pulling up trees with Celtic. But Postecoglou’s timing was a year off.

Still, he seems to be enjoying himself at Tottenham, and Spurs fans are loving Ange-ball. Might he be tempted to jump the Spurs ship for the club he supported as a boy?

Probably not. “Like any kid, I had the posters up on my wall, so Liverpool was my team,” he admitted earlier this season before Spurs robbed the Reds. “But you grow up, things change.

“I used to love ‘Happy Days’ back then too, but I don’t have pictures of the Fonz on my wall today either.”

5) Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich binned Nagelsman while he had a perfect Champions League record last season having faced Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while sitting a point off the Bundesliga summit after replacing Robert Lewandowski with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. That doesn’t feel like a sackable offence.

The DFB thought not and offered him the Germany national team job. But only until after the European Championships. After which Liverpool need a new manager.

There would still be a general cynicism and distrust over his fashion sense and obsession with nerdy tactics and such, and probably a humbling, Welcome To The Premier League defeat to someone like Bournemouth. Nagelsmann would not come without his faults and appointing someone younger than Adrian feels like another ingredient in a recipe for disaster.

4) Roberto De Zerbi

The Brighton boss has worked wonders at the AmEx, creating history seemingly on a bi-monthly basis since he was appointed in September 2022 to replace Graham Potter.

De Zerbi’s style of play would certainly entertain the Kop, which was privy to the Italian’s first game in charge of Brighton: a mental 3-3 draw in October 2022. Since then, he took Brighton into Europe for the first time, an achievement he described as ‘more prestigious than winning the title’ with a top six club.

It feels like only a matter of time before De Zerbi gets to find out for himself. The 44-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and City. The United job could be up for grabs at the same time as Liverpool’s.

Roberto De Zerbi hugs Jurgen Klopp before a match.

3) Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool captain was fourth in the betting last April. Since then, he’s endured a distinctly underwhelming time at Al-Ettifaq, but somehow he’s now up to third.

It felt like he merely had to do an adequate job at Aston Villa to stay ahead of the pack when Klopp decided to walk, but he f***ed it. Gerrard has a Premier League win percentage of 32% as a manager. A selection of top-flight coaches, all of whom were in charge for more games, who have a better record includes Javi Gracia, Howard Kendall, David Pleat, Roy Hodgson, Alan Curbishley and Dean Smith. None of them Know The Club or have the requisite DNA, mind.

2) Pep Lijnders

Who better than the author of a self-described “counter-pressing bible” to replace the man he has worked alongside for five remarkable years? Releasing a 400-plus page book entitled ‘Intensity’ at the precise point Liverpool appeared to have lost theirs last season was not lost on the fans, but the suspicion lingers that if Klopp were to personally choose his successor, it might be his right-hand man.

Lijnders certainly knows the structure and current philosophy; it would be something of a return to the Boot Room and probably Mean More than any other managerial appointment in history. It almost doesn’t matter that his only previous experience in senior management was the five months he spent in charge of NEC in the Dutch second division almost five years ago, although it does matter a bit.

1) Xabi Alonso

It’s a perfect fit. Surely? Almost too perfect.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder is currently at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, lording it up over Bayern in the form of a four-point lead. If Leverkusen retain that advantage and end Bayern’s 427-year-long reign as champions of Germany, there will be no better time to walk away.

Alonso, who started his managerial journey at Real Sociedad, was also a heavy favourite for Real Madrid when it seemed Carlo Ancelotti would be on his way at the end of the season. But he isn’t. Klopp is.

The Spaniard is under contract until 2026 though there were reports of a clause that allow him to walk away if any of his former clubs – Liverpool, Bayern or Real – came calling. The Reds will. Won’t they?

