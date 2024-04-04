Thiago Motta’s agent has admitted that the potential opportunity to join Liverpool from Bologna as Jurgen Klopp’s successor is “interesting”.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Thiago Motta is an “alternative option” for Liverpool

Xabi Alonso had been the clear favourite to take over from Klopp but the Bayer Leverkusen boss revealed last week that he will be remaining at the Bundesliga leaders next season.

Some reports have now indicated that Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are now their two top targets, while other managers are credited with a space on the Reds’ shortlist.

Bologna boss Motta has been linked to the Liverpool job, with the club flying high in fourth in Serie A this term, and transfer insider Dean Jones insists he is an “alternative option” for the Reds.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “An alternative option for Liverpool could be Thiago Motta. Outside of the two main candidates, he has a very interesting football philosophy that is intriguing to many at Liverpool. Bologna play with a fluidity that is very rare.

“One thing that is important to Liverpool is that they have a football philosophy to follow but also that they play in a way that suits the squad and means they keep evolving.

“It’s important to stress that Motta is an outsider at this moment in time but that he is interesting to them. Key info on the appointment is that as we start this week, Amorim remains the top choice and sources in Portugal believe he would take the job.

“This is a difficult week to progress any deal because Sporting have two huge matches against Benfica that he needs 100% focus on.”

Motta’s agent: Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say

And now Motta’s agent, Alessandro Canovi, insists Liverpool and other job opportunities available at the current time are “interesting” with the Brazilian – who has also been linked with the Barcelona job – unsure of his future.

Motta’s agent told TMW Radio: “The situation of the big names? The confirmation of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen has opened up several important candidatures for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. And there’s Barcelona. They are three interesting and very coveted benches right now.”

Canovi added: “At the moment the only fact is that Motta has an expiring contract with Bologna. Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say, because I have no negotiations with anyone. You can’t talk about things that aren’t in place.”