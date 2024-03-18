Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is ‘perfectly’ suited for the Premier League and would succeed at Liverpool or Manchester United, according to Giovanni Galeone.

Allegri does not appear to be in the running for either job but has received a glowing reference from his close friend and former coach.

Max Allegri ‘perfect’ for Liverpool or Man Utd

There has been speculation over the Italian’s future at Juventus in recent weeks and Galeone was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if his friend should stay at the club.

“Max is linked to Juventus and the Agnelli family,” he began. “And the Club World Cup is an intriguing event. However, I listened to [Juventus sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli’s reassurances on television, but then Max said publicly that the club hadn’t told him anything about the future yet.

“I think that with nine games to go before the end of the season, Giuntoli should confirm Allegri also in private, telling him the same things.”

Offering some advice to Allegri, Galeone has urged the Juve manager to seek a job in Europe and has said he has what it takes to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool or Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

“Until some time ago I would’ve told him to stay,” he continued. “Now, however, I’d tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad as both [Fabio] Capello and [Carlo] Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy. Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus.

“He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only [Giovanni] Trapattoni has more appearances than him. I don’t see Max in Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League.

“Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe, I think Max would do very well at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Xabi Alonso the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Galeone might think Allegri is a capable replacement for Klopp, but it looks like Liverpool are prioritising the appointment of Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, who is the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Leverkusen are in the last eight of the Europa League, semi-finals of the German Cup, and are top of the Bundesliga, remarkably remaining unbeaten across all three competitions.

Alonso is also wanted by Bayern Munich – another club he played for – but Michael Edwards is reportedly “on board” with appointing the Spaniard and will work hard to make it happen.

This is according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, who said last week: “I’m told Edwards is on board with the idea of appointing Alonso and that will be the initial objective. But he’s not the only name that has been talked about and so the likes of [Ruben] Amorim and [Julen] Nagelsmann are still in the picture here I think.”

