According to reports, Ange Postecoglou has ‘decided’ whether he would leave Tottenham Hotspur for Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer.

The former Celtic boss was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur‘s new permanent head coach ahead of this season.

Optimism at Spurs had previously waned during Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte’s reigns in charge as supporters were made to watch their side play in a negative style.

Under Postecoglou, Spurs have surpassed expectations as the Australian manager has successfully overhauled their style of play and they have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League.

Tottenham have not had European football to contend with this season and they have been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions so they can focus on the Premier League until May. At the moment, they are in the race to qualify for the Champions League as they are five points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Postecoglou arguably should be a candidate for manager of the season in the Premier League and he has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Back in 2013, he admitted that he was a “massive fan” of Liverpool when growing up. He said: “I grew up supporting Liverpool as well and I guess the reason I’m a manager today is because of the football club.

“I grew up with the stories of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and the Boot Room, Ronnie Moran, Joe Fagan, Roy Evans, all those guys.

“That kind of philosophy has stayed with me. They were playing possession football before it was trendy in the world.”

Despite this, Football Insider are reporting that ‘Postecoglou has made a decision on accepting an offer from Liverpool’ as he will ‘reject’ any proposals to exit Spurs in the summer. The report adds.

‘Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will reject any offers to leave this summer – including from Liverpool, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Sources have told Football Insider that Postecoglou has not intention of quitting Tottenham this summer, for Liverpool or any other club. ‘He is “happy and comfortable” at the Londoner, and grateful for the backing he has had since taking over, as well as the opportunity to make a big mark in the Premier League at an elite club. Postecoglou is said to be totally invested in the project at Spurs and to continue the hugely impressive work of his debut campaign. ‘The ex-Celtic boss has three years left on his deal although, as revealed by Football Insider last month, he does not have a release clause in his contract. Spurs would not entertain any big-money compensation offers for their manager, who has won fans over with the thrilling style of play he has implemented since being appointed last year. ‘Football Insider revealed on 27 January that Xabi Alonso is the leading contender to take over at Liverpool but his appointment is far from cut and dried with the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona also seeking a new manager for next season.’

