The hierarchy at Liverpool are big “admirers” of Brentford boss Thomas Frank as they look to appoint a new manager, according to James Pearce.

Liverpool are still recovering from Jurgen Klopp’s shock announcement last week that the German will leave Anfield at the end of the current season.

And there has already been lots of speculation as to who could replace Klopp in the summer with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso the early favourite with the bookmakers.

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard and current Reds assistant Pep Lijnders are also up there – but reports have indicated that the Anfield hierarchy will look to appoint a new sporting director before they select Klopp’s successor.

And Liverpool reporter for The Athletic Pearce has revealed four names he thinks could be in contention for the job at Anfield in the summer.

Pearce said on The Athletic’s Daily Briefing podcast: “Well, Xabi Alonso is clearly the frontrunner currently. I think when you look at what he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen, his work there commands respect and also of course there’s that emotional bond with Liverpool from his playing days, he was absolutely adored as a player.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans get all sweary at lack of respect for Jurgen Klopp (or Clop)

“And I think he would certainly be a popular choice certainly amongst Liverpool fans I’ve spoken to since the news of Klopp’s impending exit landed on Friday.

“I think [Roberto] De Zerbi at Brighton will be another one who comes under consideration. When you look at the brand of football and the job he’s done on the south coast.

“Thomas Frank at Brentford, I know he’s got his admirers at Liverpool in terms of the job that he’s done on pretty limited resources. And then someone like [Ange] Postecoglou, I think stylistically would I think tick a box although of course it would be very difficult to get him out of Tottenham so soon into his reign there.”

Klopp has already been linked with a possible move to Barelona after Xavi also announced his plans to leave the Camp Nou over the weekend – but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists a deal seems unlikely.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I think Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have handled matters relating to his departure really well and maturely.

“A lot of the time when a manager decides to leave there are issues behind the scenes, but in this case it’s a very nice and positive message from both Klopp and Liverpool in terms of their honesty and how they went about it – credit to the club and the manager, it’s not an easy situation to handle in the middle of a fantastic season.

“This was completely unexpected – a lot of people at the club and in the industry were not expecting this announcement. Still, it’s not easy and Klopp has decided to leave and he hasn’t got an agreement with any other club, he’s free and he wants to take some time before deciding his next step.

“We’re inevitably seeing links with Barcelona now after Xavi also announced he was leaving his job there, but there is nothing ongoing now. It’s still all very early and fresh, Barca will take their time to decide, it’s not going to be decided in some days…step by step.

“Klopp has been very clear that he wants to stop for one season so I think it would be more than complicated for Barca or anyone else to hire him for next season. As of today, my understanding is there’s nothing going on on that front.”