Liverpool next manager: Zidane ‘could be tempted’ to be Klopp’s successor despite Man Utd snub

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane “could be tempted” by a move to the Premier League to take over at Liverpool, according to L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit.

Jurgen Klopp announced on Friday that he will be leaving the Reds in the summer after winning six major trophies since joining the club in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund.

Klopp admitted in an announcement video on Liverpool social media that he was “running out of energy” to take them forward and came to the decision that it was best to step away at the end of the season.

The Liverpool boss said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

“I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am – how can I say it? – running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

There has already been lots of speculation as to who could take over from Klopp at the end of the season with Xabi Alonso emerging as the early favourite to become the German’s successor,.

Other names such as Jose Mourinho, Steven Gerrard and Edin Terzic have been thrown around but now Zidane – who has reportedly snubbed Manchester United in the past – has come up as a possibility.

But L’Equipe journalist Djellit insists Zidane is now coming around to a move to the Premier League and “wouldn’t be surprised” if the France legend turned up at Liverpool.

Djellit said: “You have to look at the market in England. Liverpool, Manchester United. They can be challenges that could interest him even if, until very recently, he declined the possibility of going to the Premier League.

“However, maybe he could be tempted by the best league in the world. He’s won with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, three Champions Leagues, no one had done it before. He could also, if (the France national team job) takes a while (to free up), want to try out in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

