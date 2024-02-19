Xabi Alonso has been linked with a return to Anfield.

According to reports, Liverpool have picked ‘the next Kylian Mbappe’ as one of their main transfer targets heading into this summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Mbappe in recent months as they scour the market for a player who could replace Mohamed Salah amid reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

But Real Madrid have always felt like a more realistic destination for Mbappe and Spanish media indicated on Monday morning that he has now ‘signed’ for the Spanish giants ahead of the expiry of his PSG contract in the summer.

If Liverpool cannot sign the real Mbappe, they may as well sign the ‘next’ one and according to Football Insider, that is what they are planning to do.

The report claims ‘Liverpool have made the “next Kylian Mbappe” – Palmeiras teenage sensation Luis Guilherme – a top target ahead of the summer window’. Football Insider add.

‘The Reds considered a formal January move for the 18-year-old but eventually decided against firming up their interest. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Liverpool are now plotting a summer swoop for Guilherme. ‘Sources say the Merseysiders consider him a “top target” ahead of the off-season. ‘It is believed the teenager has attracted a lot of interest from other top European sides after his senior breakthrough in Brazil.’

The teenager has already made 32 appearances at senior level for Palmeiras across all competitions and if he joins Liverpool, he will not be managed by Jurgen Klopp.

The respected German head coach announced last month that he will be leaving the Premier League giants at the end of this season.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has been picked out as their top target to replace Klopp as he is currently working wonders with the German outfit.

Alonso’s side are unbeaten this season and eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

A report from Fabrizio Romano for Caught Offside claims Liverpool have encountered ‘one issue’ in talks with Alonso and that is that they ‘want to be respectful’ to Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking via The Debrief podcast, Romano explained: “Liverpool remain very interested in Xabi Alonso, they keep having contacts. They want to be respectful because it’s an important season for Bayer Leverkusen.

“They 100% want to go for Alonso, he’s not the only name on their list, but they are well informed on the situation. They know it’s an important moment for Leverkusen, so this is why I’m not sure there will be imminent talks, even if he remains top of the list and a strong candidate for the job.”