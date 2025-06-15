According to reports, Liverpool are “100% convinced” that they will complete a deal to sign their next top target after landing Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are not messing around this summer as they have moved quickly to land their top transfer targets after winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

This was especially impressive considering Slot was working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad as Federico Chiesa was their only 2024/25 signing.

Club chiefs are looking to cement Liverpool as the best team in the Premier League as they are being very ambitious during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool have already secured a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold as they have signed Jeremie Frimpong, while Armin Pecsi has been acquired as a backup goalkeeper and one for the future.

In recent weeks, Liverpool’s hierarchy have been hard at work over their third summer signing as they have been in deep negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over signing Florian Wirtz after he decided to choose the Premier League champions over Man City and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool reached the final breakthrough for Wirtz on Friday, with respected journalist David Ornstein confirming the ‘agreed fee’ after Fabrizio Romano went too early with his ‘here we go’ shout.

With only the last remaining details to sort, Wirtz’s move to Liverpool should be announced at the start of next week and he could soon be joined by their fourth summer signing as they target Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who looks increasingly likely to leave this summer.

Robertson was one of Liverpool’s only disappointments in Slot’s debut season as he was a weak link for the champions and it’s been reported for months that one of their summer priorities will be to sign a new left-back to replace the Scotsman.

Liverpool have also been linked with Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, but they have decided to favour Kerkez and German journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on their move for the Bournemouth star on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “Liverpool are 100% convinced that the transfer of Milos #Kerkez will go through.

“It is set to be finalised once Florian Wirtz has signed and been presented. A verbal agreement between #LFC and Kerkez is done.”

Regarding Wirtz, former Man City financial advisor, Stefan Borson, has comments on Liverpool ‘agreeing an absolutely enormous deal’ for the attacking midfielder.

Borson told Football Insider: “He clearly wanted to go to Liverpool.

“Let’s not say it’s just about money. I really don’t believe that. I think he chose Liverpool. But he chose Liverpool no doubt on the basis that they were paying a commensurate salary to the other offers that he had.

“It looks like it’s about £200,000 net, which would be around about £350,000 and puts him probably just under Salah and Van Dijk, with capacity to be at that level going forward if he’s a success, which you would expect him to be given his reputation and given the cost.

“But clearly, a player at £350-360,000 is going to cost £20million a year. You shouldn’t also forget, we’re now in a world where national insurance is 15 per cent on top that the clubs have to pay now.

“When the wages are £350,000 a week, 15 per cent on top is very material in itself. That’s still millions of pounds of additional costs on top. That is just football in 2025. But it’s an extremely expensive deal even if it’s just £100million, plus £20-25million per annum for five or six years.

“I think that’s the other thing. It’s very unlikely that Liverpool are going to do a five-year deal for this kind of money. They will probably do a six-plus-one maybe, so the overall commitment there is absolutely enormous.

“But clearly, they think he has the potential to be the best player in the world, and so that’s what the best player in the world costs.”