Marc Guehi’s potential move to Liverpool has potentially moved a step closer after Crystal Palace launched a move for a Man City defender, according to reports.

The Reds are still looking to bring in another centre-back to Anfield this summer despite the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma earlier this month.

Leoni is seen by Liverpool as a player who could become a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate, whereas Guehi would be able to push the duo for their starting roles immediately.

It has gone quiet on Liverpool’s interest in Guehi in recent weeks with the Reds’ transfer news dominated by potential bids for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that a deal for Guehi “is absolutely on” as Liverpool look to sign a new centre-back before the September 1 deadline.

Romano said last week: “Crystal Palace would love to keep Guehi at the club. That’s very clear. Steve Parish, chairman of the club, also said that if he wants to sign a new contract, he can stay. Yes, but Guehi has a clear intention not to sign any new deal and to try a new chapter, and that new chapter is Liverpool Football Club.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool: Ngumoha, Osula, Ekitike, Konate and Isak

“I keep saying that. I maintain my position. Now, we have to see if Liverpool and Crystal Palace can agree on a deal this summer. My understanding is that the two clubs are still talking. The two clubs are still in conversation, and the deal for Guehi is absolutely on.

“Despite signing Giovanni Leoni – you remember what I told you two weeks ago, Leoni and Guehi, Guehi and Leoni, and that remains the case – Liverpool want to sign both. Will they be able to reach an agreement with Palace? We will see, but the conversation is still ongoing.”

There have been reports that Manchester City have ‘joined’ Liverpool in the race for Guehi – but it could actually be the Citizens who hold the key to the transfer in a different way.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ngumoha and Gordon spoil it for Newcastle after Osula offered perfect Isak, Liverpool middle finger

👉 Carragher blasts two ‘really poor’ Liverpool stars in Newcastle win, including one who’s ‘all over the place’

👉 Liverpool ‘prepared to pay’ huge Isak fee as two concerns revealed amid ‘viable pathway’ claim

The Sun are reporting that Crystal Palace have made an ‘ambitious £15m transfer bid’ for Man City centre-back Manuel Akanji, which could pave the way for Guehi to leave Selhurst Park.

The report in the newspaper adds: ‘Palace have made an offer for Manchester City star Akanji.

‘Sources have told SunSport the FA Cup winners have offered £15m for Akanji, 30. Palace’s official offer to City also includes bonuses.’