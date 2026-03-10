Liverpool are willing to trigger the release clause in Nico Williams’ contract at Athletic Bilbao and bring him to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which, if true, is bad news for Cody Gakpo.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said last week that Liverpool plan to add new wingers to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I think it will be a busy summer for Liverpool with wingers. It’s very clear they need to reinforce their wingers.

“The situation with Salah and Gakpo. In general, I think Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position. I will come back very soon to tell you more.”

It has been well-documented that Liverpool are looking for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who has suffered a tragic dip in form this season and could be sold to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2026.

Cody Gakpo, who plays on the left wing for the Reds, signed a new contract with Liverpool only in August 2025, but his performances for Arne Slot’s side this season have been underwhelming.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on Football Insider on February 21, 2026: “If Liverpool were to bring in another left-sided attacker in the summer, then maybe that potentially could open the door for a move away for Cody Gakpo.

“But he’s under contract until 2030…by all accounts, he remains happy at the club even though he does come in for a bit of flak from some Liverpool fans for his performances.

“He’s clearly still seen as a key man by Arne Slot, because he keeps picking him.”

The latest reports from Spain about Liverpool’s desire to sign left-winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window could open the door for Gakpo to leave.

It has been reported in the Spanish media that Liverpool, as well as Chelsea and Bayern Munich, are willing to trigger the release clause in Williams’ contract.

Barcelona were close to a deal for the winger last summer, only for the Spain international to sign a new contract with Bilbao with a release clause of €100million.

If Liverpool do indeed pay that fee, then they would make Williams the most expensive Spanish player in the world, a status currently held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, for whom Chelsea paid €80m to Bilbao in 2018.

The report has stated: ‘Teams such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Liverpool would be willing to pay his release clause to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window. An idea that, this time, could convince Nico to take the final step.’

However, at this moment in time, Bilbao are determined to keep talks of an exit at bay, with manager Ernesto Valverde keen on keeping the winger’s focus on the pitch.

The report continued: ‘Despite the interest of these clubs, Ernesto Valverde has made a clear decision regarding his star, because he does not want the player to enter into negotiations while the season is at a decisive moment.

‘The coach’s priority is for the winger to maintain all his concentration in the final stretch of the campaign.

‘Athletic are playing (for) important goals and the coaching staff believes that any distraction related to the market could affect the player’s performance.

‘For this reason, the message from the bench has been very direct and Nico Williams may be aware of the interest of other clubs, but he does not have authorisation to negotiate his exit at this time.

‘Now he must try to recover his best version and help the team, the signings are for the summer.’

Williams is a left-winger by trade and played a key role in Spain’s success at Euro 2024.

Described as ‘a constant nightmare for opposing defenders’ on Athletic’s official website, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and given six assists in 26 matches in all competitions for the Basque giants so far this season.

