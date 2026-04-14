‘No chance’ Liverpool keep Arne Slot as Xabi Alonso’s ‘future lies at Anfield’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy insists there is “no chance” that the Reds will keep Arne Slot in the hotseat ahead of another summer spending spree.

The Reds have been disappointing in the Premier League this season after winning the title during Slot’s first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool are fifth and looking more likely to qualify for the Champions League after their 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday moved them four points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea.

Fifth place in the Premier League will give you Champions League football again next season and that is likely to be enough to see Slot remain in his position for the next campaign.

There have been rumours that Slot is coming under increasing pressure due to negative fan reaction from results and performances this season.

It has been claimed that Fenway Sports Group are still adamant that they will stick by Slot in the summer as they plan more signings after spending over £400m last year.

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However, ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy insists he can’t see Slot surviving the negative feeling around the fanbase.

When asked if Slot had reached the end of his tenure at Liverpool, Murphy replied on talkSPORT: “Yeah, I do. There are mitigating circumstances, but when the majority of Liverpool fans are on the same page, it is very difficult to come back from.

“I do feel for him because normally when you win a league, even if you have a bad season after, you get to go again, but it is the level of performance that’s really disgruntling the fans.”

On whether FSG will trust Slot with another big summer of spending at Liverpool, Murphy added: “No chance. The hierarchy aren’t daft. They’re not stupid.

“Finishing fifth for Liverpool isn’t acceptable, irrelevant of the mitigating circumstances. They are nowhere near it and will probably only get fifth due to other teams falling below them.”

Diario AS editor-in-chief, Aritz Gabilondo, has revealed that “there are no doubts” that Xabi Alonso’s “future lies at Anfield” with Liverpool the club “pushing his name most strongly”.

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Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night looking to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Previewing the match, Slot told a press conference: “First of all, (I will) remind them what the score was. It was 2-0. It felt completely different, as we all know, but the end result was 2-0.

“Second of all, we’ve shown so many times in big games this season that we are able to get a great performance. We’ve also shown a different face; I’m completely aware of that, but many of our games were very good, especially in big games.

“Not all of us have been together for one-and-a-half years, but for those that have been with me in that time, in the 49 home games we’ve played, 46 times we were able to score two goals or more.

“Yes, we did not play in all 46 games against Paris Saint-Germain. I do understand that, but as we all know, the Premier League and Champions League opponents we had over here are also very strong.

“There is a belief we can do special things tomorrow, but we also need to be very, very, very, very, very special to achieve that because we are playing against the champions of Europe, so that makes the task more complicated, but not impossible.”