It turns out that Liverpool are not inevitable after all…though Jurgen Klopp obviously saw that coming.

Haal just a fuss about nothing

Forget the Arsenal victory over Liverpool that blew the title race wide open, the biggest story in football according to The Sun on Monday morning:

Man City make transfer decision on Erling Haaland with star striker yet to agree terms on new contract with champions

That ‘transfer decision’ must have taken an age. Shall we keep the guy who scored 52 goals as we won the Treble? It’s a tricky one; there are pros and cons.

You will be shocked to discover that City’s ‘transfer decision’ is to keep Haaland, despite the fact that he is ‘yet to agree terms on new contract with champions’ after 18 months at the club and with three-and-a-half years left on that deal.

The clock is ticking.

Actually, Liverpool defeat not ‘surprising’ or even that important

Arsenal beating Liverpool was of course a momentous result but the Mirror have a spin, because of course they have a spin:

Jurgen Klopp saw what he had expected at Arsenal after ‘blaming’ Liverpool stars for exit

Let’s unpick this blatant ‘nothing to see here’ nonsense from some leading This Means More pedallers.

First, it’s clear that Klopp did not expect his Liverpool side to be utterly sh*t at Arsenal after an unbeaten domestic run going back to September. That’s nonsense.

Did he ‘blame’ his Liverpool stars for his exit? Well, according to The Athletic, ‘Klopp joked that his exit was partly their fault because Liverpool had reached such a high level so soon that he felt he could pass the baton on to someone else’.

Does that joke mean ‘blaming’ should be in quotes? No, but this is the Mirror and This Means More clicks.

And Mark Jones is in full Liverpool propaganda mode…

Liverpool were disjointed at the Emirates, registering just one shot on target and struggling to find any rhythm despite being gifted a goal via the arm of Gabriel. But perhaps that isn’t that surprising.

It definitely was surprising, Mark. They’d been unbeaten in the Premier League since September and were top of the table. It was really sodding surprising.

Klopp’s team played like a side who haven’t played together often, and that is exactly what they are. A second Premier League defeat of the season was deserved, but the Liverpool manager will know that it doesn’t have to be a fatal loss. His side play league games against Burnley, Brentford, Luton and Nottingham Forest between now and taking on Manchester City on the weekend of March 9, crucially at Anfield. If they win those four matches and then beat City then the title will be in their hands. And they can do that.

Yes, all they need to do now is win all of their Premier League games between now and the end of the season. It doesn’t actually matter that they lost at Arsenal. Phew.

Nothing was lost for Liverpool here, but they did look a lot more like a work in progress than they have been. Not enough for Klopp to change his mind of course, but just a bit more like he’d expected.

Except a few things were ‘lost’ weren’t they? The game, for one. And the chance to go eight points clear. Apart from that, it was all exactly as expected.

Emerge into one

Elsewhere on the Mirror, presumably after a Sports Brand Writer spotted that piece from Mark Jones:

New theory emerges on why Jurgen Klopp is really quitting Liverpool at end of season

The ‘new theory’ is that ‘Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure is in part down to a belief that the players no longer need him like they once did’. First aired by the Daily Telegraph on January 26. And ’emerging’ like a beautiful butterfly just 10 days later.

The Inevitables

‘The finest result of Mikel Arteta’s career? It is hard to think of a better one,’ begins Martin Samuel in The Times.

About four seconds later, Mediawatch was struggling to separate the 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022 after which the Gunners were first seen as potential champions, the 2-0 win at Tottenham which put them eight points clear last January or the comeback win over Bournemouth in March that kept them five points clear.

But go on…

Not just for the statement it made about his team, Arsenal, but for what it said of Liverpool too. That they are not invincible after all, in this season of the long goodbye. That their procession will not go unchallenged. Momentum was building, and a narrative, too, that Jürgen Klopp’s coronation was irresistible. He would be crowned as arguably the greatest Liverpool manager since Bill Shankly given the obstacles in his path, at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 19. It was pre-destined. The moment Klopp said this would be his final season in English football, it was written in the stars. We’re romantics like that.

They’ve already lost this season, Martin.

And as for this ‘procession’…they have literally beat Norwich City and a rotten Chelsea side since Klopp announced he would leave. The idea that they were ‘irresistible’ is a nonsense.

And, of course, it may yet happen. Despite Sunday’s setback, Liverpool are top of the Premier League table and while Manchester City have two games in hand and the potential to usurp them, that still makes it Liverpool’s to lose. The mystique, the certainty, however, is gone. Arsenal made sure of it.

Can you have both ‘mystique’ and ‘certainty’? Presumably only when it’s Liverpool.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game since September 30, or dropped a point since December 23 and the longer that run continued the more this sense of inevitability took hold.

And yet through it all, Manchester City remained the favourites for the Premier League title. That’s the only real inevitable here.

Arteta won’t view his victory in terms of stopping Liverpool, naturally. He will look at Sunday’s win purely for what it demonstrated about his team. It was not so long ago, in 2021-22, that Arsenal played Liverpool four times in two competitions and did not so much as score a goal, let alone win a match. Between April 2015 and October 2022, the clubs played 19 times and Arsenal won once.

And since October 2022, the two teams have played five times and Liverpool have only won once.

Indeed, since the start of last season, Arsenal have earned 15 more points than Liverpool. It’s almost like they might actually not be the underdogs anymore.

This was also Arsenal’s highest-stakes game of the season. Lose and it was all over. Not mathematically, of course. Arsenal could have lost and still sat level on points with Manchester City. Yet defeat would have placed them eight points off Liverpool and six behind Manchester City if the champions won their two games in hand. And even if we can imagine them overhauling one of those teams, it is hard to see them clawing away at two. Not with 14 extra points needed.

Yep. That’s not how it works, Martin.

