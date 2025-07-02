Liverpool winger Luis Diaz celebrates in front of the fans

Premier League champions Liverpool have no intention of selling Barcelona-linked forward Luis Diaz, according to reports.

Diaz helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last term, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 36 top-flight appearances.

The Reds won the title at a canter in Arne Slot’s first season and have shown serious ambition to retain their crown in 2025/26.

They have already completed the club-record £100million-plus signing of German attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who has been joined by full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez at Anfield.

Liverpool have money to spend after a reserved 2024 summer transfer window and are not done yet, with a striker also on the agenda.

Slot is hoping to sell Darwin Nunez amid interest from Napoli, and the champions have been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as his potential replacement.

Another player who could leave Merseyside this summer is Diaz, who is attracting interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona’s interest is serious, though they are also keen on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

Last month, the La Liga champions ‘approached’ Liverpool over a deal for Diaz, who has more recently ‘directly called’ the Catalan giants to ‘express his willingness to join’ this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Blaugrana remain keen on signing Diaz, but selling the Colombian winger is a ‘no-go for Liverpool’, per Mail Sport.

The report says the Reds ‘have no plans to sell’ the 28-year-old, though ‘no formal offers have been made’ yet.

There’s a strong chance Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr test Liverpool’s resolve, and Diaz has been ‘discussed internally’ by Bayern Munich, who are desperately chasing a new left-winger.

Bayern have also been linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and the aforementioned Williams, but both players ‘want to join Barcelona’.

While Barca are considering their options, they remain ‘the only team to have contacted Liverpool for Diaz’.

That was only a ‘basic telephone enquiry and has not progressed’, however.

The report adds that Slot’s side are waiting for Napoli to bid for Darwin, and there is ‘interest building’ from clubs in Germany for Harvey Elliott.

