Some sources close to Newcastle United believe that Alexander Isak has reached a point of ‘no turning back’ ahead of a potential move to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have secured deals for four big-name transfers with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike all joining this summer.

And Liverpool are not done there with the sale of Luis Diaz, which was confirmed on Wednesday, to Bayern Munich potentially paving the way for them to make a big bid for Newcastle striker Isak.

Widespread reports last week claimed that Isak has now signalled his intention to the Magpies board that he wants to leave this summer with Liverpool the destination he wants.

When asked earlier this week if he had spoken to the Newcastle hierarchy in recent days about Isak, Eddie Howe said: “No, I haven’t. Mainly for the fact I’ve been travelling and today we’ve been working on the training for this afternoon. With these trips, they are always so intense.

“Of course, I’m in contact with the people I need to be in contact with back at home, but it’s very minimal contact when you’re away.”

But the Newcastle boss issued a bleak update on Tuesday, he added: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him.

“I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.

“We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

The Athletic have now provided more details on Isak’s future with ‘people with strong connections to Newcastle’ revealing that Liverpool communicating their interest to the Magpies earlier this month was ‘pivotal in turning Isak’s head’.

The report adds: ‘It also is true that people familiar with Isak’s thinking say that none of this should be a surprise to Newcastle and that they were told repeatedly that last season would be the player’s final one at St James’ Park, that he wished to move to a club where he could win the biggest trophies. It is true that some are saying there is no turning back.’

The latest news comes after former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan told Isak to “buckle up and do as he’s told” while under contract at Newcastle.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “There’s also a school of thought that he can do whatever he pleases.

“He can also do as he’s bloody told, buckle up and do as he’s told. It depends how strong a football club wants to be. Liverpool can sit there…

“I’d like to see at times, these miscreants over at the PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association]. I have a few things to say about players and their attitude when they decide they’re not going to turn up for training.

“Or, they’re not going to turn in for contractual obligations because they don’t like the club they’re now playing for.

“And the LMA [League Managers Association] and managers, and their conduct at times, but we’ll leave Mr [Martin] O’Neill to deal with that given he’s the chairman of the LMA now.

“Look, if Liverpool want to buy this player, then they should get on with trying to buy him, and Newcastle have got to be very strong in what they want.

“I don’t really care what Alexander Isak wants right now. If I’m the owner of the football club, the manager of the football club, my job is to make sure that I’m okay.

“So if you want to come and buy my player, come buy him or bugger off.”