Liverpool ‘not expected to intervene’ with Man City close to ‘full agreement’ for Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with Liverpool and Man City.

Man City are ‘closing in on a full agreement’ for Antoine Semenyo with Liverpool not expected to make a late move for the Bournemouth forward, according to the latest reports.

The Ghana international has been in demand over the last few months with Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham and others making enquiries.

However, it was announced last week that Man City had become Semenyo’s ‘preference’ in January with a lack of interest from Arsenal, which would have been his ideal destination.

On Monday, talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that ‘Bournemouth are expecting Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City to be formalised in the next 48 hours’.

Jacobs added: ‘The clubs held positive talks today over the structure of payments triggering the winger’s release clause of £60million plus add-ons.

‘Semenyo has already verbally agreed personal terms with City having favoured a move there over other Premier League sides.’

And now Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas has the latest update with Man City ‘closing in on a full agreement’ for the Bournemouth winger.

Thomas said: ‘Manchester City are closing in on a full agreement to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

‘Talks have progressed quickly in the past 24 hours and have now reached the advanced stages.

‘The final details of his £65m release clause are being sorted between the clubs, while City are also understood to be close to finalising personal terms with the winger.

‘But there is no rush to conclude the deal, with no other club expected to intervene at this late stage and his release clause not active until Thursday.

‘Semenyo is also in the Bournemouth squad for their trip to Stamford Bridge tonight.

‘It has also not yet been ruled out that he will be in the squad on Saturday when Bournemouth host Arsenal.

‘Semenyo’s representatives were in Manchester on Monday discussing personal terms with City, while positive talks took place simultaneously between the clubs.’

When asked whether he would like to get a transfer fee in early for Semenyo, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola replied over the weekend: “No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better].

“If he can play years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.

“Antoine’s situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us and even in games like today where probably he hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.

“Obviously I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear, but there are some situations that are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

