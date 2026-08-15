Andoni Iraola looks on during his side's defeat to Leeds.

According to reports, Liverpool now ‘fully expect’ to reach an ‘agreement’ with Rio Ngumoha over a new contract.

Ngumoha is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best young players after he shone for Liverpool last season.

The talented youngster was one of Liverpool‘s only shining lights in a disappointing campaign, and he certainly deserved to be given more opportunities ahead of the underperforming Cody Gakpo.

But Ngumoha’s performances did not go unnoticed, with the winger linked with a shock move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

However, Liverpool attempted to quash talk of Ngumoha leaving and Bayern Munich have since turned to other targets.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated this week that Ngumoha is considered “untouchable” at Liverpool.

“Just to clarify that, should anything happen, Barcola or not Barcola, two wingers – because Liverpool’s intention is to add two wingers to the squad, especially if Gakpo goes to Tottenham – in any case, Rio Ngumoha is untouchable,” Romano said.

READ: Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing

“Rio Ngumoha was never close to joining Bayern this summer. Rio, for Liverpool, is [an] absolutely crucial part of [their] present and future project.”

Liverpool ‘fully expect to agree’ Rio Ngumoha deal

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Reds now ‘fully agree’ to finalise an ‘agreement’ with Ngumoha over an improved new contract.

It is also noted that Liverpool ‘no longer fear’ Ngumoha being lured elsewhere in the near future.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal told how Bradley Barcola transfer is ‘going to happen’ on one condition

Regarding the potential terms of a new deal, the report claims:

‘Liverpool are now ready to recognise his rapid rise with a significantly improved deal after previously giving the teenager the maximum three-year contract allowed when he joined the club. ‘TEAMtalk understands the new agreement would come with a huge pay rise, while also including performance-related increases linked to international appearances as Liverpool prepare for Ngumoha to establish himself at senior level.’

Another report from TEAMtalk has provided an update on Gakpo, who has reportedly told Liverpool that he ‘wants’ to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The report explains: ‘We understand Gakpo’s representatives have already agreed personal terms in principle with Tottenham and have now taken the next step by speaking directly with Liverpool’s hierarchy to make the player’s position clear.

‘Gakpo has told the club that he does not see his long-term future at Anfield and wants the opportunity to move to Spurs.’

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