Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is likely to leave Anfield in the summer transfer window and he’s already eyeing up his next move, according to reports.

The Reds signed the Uruguay international from Benfica in 2022 for a reported fee of around £85m after Nunez scored 48 goals in 85 matches.

However, things have not gone to plan for Nunez after a mixed first couple of seasons at Anfield that saw him score 33 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

But things have got worse this term with new manager Arne Slot clearly not fancying the 25-year-old as he’s only afforded him eight Premier League starts.

Nunez has just seven goals in 40 appearances this campaign, 23 of which were from the bench, and now it looks extremely likely that the Liverpool striker could be moved on this summer.

Spanish website Todofichajes now claims that Nunez ‘is certain that his departure from Liverpool will become a reality in the coming months, so he’s already working with his closest circle to determine which team will be his next destination.’

The report adds:

‘The Uruguayan striker has many options on the table, but there’s one that’s the clear favorite: Atlético de Madrid. The red-and-white club will approach this upcoming transfer window looking to strengthen its attacking line, where, apart from Julián Álvarez, the rest of the attackers could leave.’

Nunez ‘fits the profile Atlético wants, and Liverpool will also facilitate the sale of the attacker’ while Slot ‘doesn’t consider him a preferred option for the Reds’ attack’ as the Reds ask for €65m for him to leave.

Speaking to El Pais recently, Nunez opened up about his struggles at Liverpool while on international duty for Uruguay.

Nunez said: “I’m happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it. These are moments that you go through in football, and as I said recently, I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play. Rather, I’m going to keep working so I can play.

“I know I’m not performing as well as I should. It’s difficult because when you’re doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of ​​being able to break it in the next match,” he added, referencing an assist for Harvey Elliott’s first leg winner.

“But then you get a slump, and I’m always there to help my teammates and come back to the national team. I’m strong in my head since my family always supports me, and that’s the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone.”