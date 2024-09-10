Liverpool man told he needs to fix ‘major difference’ between him and Man City star to remain at Anfield

Former winger Jermaine Pennant worries whether Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has a future at Anfield unless his finishing improves.

The Reds have started the season in fine form with Arne Slot’s side beating Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United in their first three Premier League matches.

It has been made even more impressive by the fact it’s also Slot’s first three games since replacing legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with many tipping the Dutchman to struggle early into his reign.

One player who has not contributed much to Slot’s start at Liverpool is Nunez with the Uruguay international coming off the bench in two of their three matches, playing just 32 minutes.

And former Liverpool winger Pennant is worried that Nunez’s future could be away from Anfield unless he matches Erling Haaland’s finishing abilities at Man City.

Pennant told BonusCodeBets.co.uk: “He’s (Darwin Nunez) got all the attributes. It’s similar to Haaland. But he just doesn’t have Haaland’s finishing capabilities yet. That’s the major difference.

“I think if he can sort that out, then there is a future for him. But if that finishing doesn’t get better and is not ruthless, then, unfortunately, there’ll be players in that team who can do that job better by scoring goals and will take his position.

“It’s a bit difficult with Darwin. It’s a little vague relationship I’ve got with Darwin. There’s times where I think, ‘Oh my god, what a guy.’ And sometimes I think, ‘what did he do on this pitch?’ It’s really hard. But when you’ve got someone like Diogo Jota who’s scoring goals, who’s having those chances and scoring, then you can’t change that. It’s good to have someone like Darwin, though.

“It’s good to have a player like that that you can maybe throw on and cause a bit of damage, some chaos into the game.”

Pennant has given a lot of credit to Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz for turning their form around at the beginning of this season.

He added: “Being a Liverpool fan I think the amount of firepower we have is great. I can’t complain. It’s been a massive revelation. They look really sharp. Towards the end of last season Mo looked like things were on his mind.

“That’s when the talk about the Saudi moves started and is he was going to stay or not. He went on a six game blank of not scoring which is unlike Mo. He had no international football so he’s come back really fit.

“Luis Diaz was very frustrating last year with his end product. He got so many chances but didn’t score. People said let’s get rid of him and bring in a new left winger.

“He had chances against City and Arsenal which if he’d scored we could have won those games home and away. He’s scoring now and he looks happy and hungry. His English is improving. Long may it continue.

“They had a good pre-season, they look sharp, Slot has got the team together and they look happy together as a squad.”