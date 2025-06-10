Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has now decided that he is ‘open’ to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, according to reports.

The Uruguay international has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield this season with Arne Slot preferring other players to Nunez.

The former Benfica star – who signed from the Portuguese club for a fee that could rise to £85m – only started eight Premier League matches last term as Liverpool lifted their 20th English top-flight title.

Overall he did play 47 times in all competitions – but only 17 of those were in the starting XI – and contributed seven goals and four assists.

Slot was not happy with Nunez’s attitude to missing a chance against Aston Villa with the Liverpool boss criticising the striker after his display against Unai Emery’s side and Wolves in February.

The Liverpool head coach said after their match at Villa Park: “What was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. I think it got too much in his head, where he wasn’t the usual Darwin that works his a** off and makes sure he helps the team.”

It now looks likely that Nunez will depart Anfield this summer if a club can match Liverpool’s valuation with interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal building.

Journalist Nicolo Schira claimed that Nunez – who is valued at €55m (£47m) by the Reds – had ‘turned down’ approaches from Al-Hilal this summer.

Schira wrote: ‘#Liverpool’s striker Darwin #Nunez has turned down #AlHilal’s approaches: he is ready to leave #LFC, which ask €55M to sell him. Nunez’s priority is staying in Europe. #transfers.’

But now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists that Liverpool have not yet received an ‘official offer’ from Al-Hilal but Nunez is now ‘open’ to a move in a new decision.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Darwin Nunez is open to join Al-Hilal. First contact established in the recent hours with his entourage. Still waiting to an official offer.’

Former Premier League winger Lee Sharpe insists that it would be “harsh” to offload Nunez this summer and he isn’t convinced that Slot to have a “regular” striker.

Sharpe said last month: “I find it difficult to say Liverpool need to offload someone when they’ve just cruised to the Premier League title.

“They’ve won it at a canter; they didn’t even need to play the last three or four games because it’s already done and dusted. I wouldn’t say anyone at Liverpool necessarily needs to be offloaded, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold already out the door and a couple others looking like they could leave Anfield.

“I’m not even convinced Liverpool are looking at an out-and-out No9; they’ve chopped and changed their forward line throughout the season.

“They’ve got Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez who seem to rotate the striker role between them, which keeps the opposition from predicting how they’ll set up. To not have a regular No9 might suit Arne Slot for that reason. It would be harsh to look to offload anyone else after the season Liverpool have had.”