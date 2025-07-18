Liverpool star makes transfer U-turn in Reds boost as Newcastle enter race for ‘open’ striker

Liverpool have been given a transfer boost with news that Darwin Nunez is now willing to entertain offers from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Reds have made good progress in the summer transfer market with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez all securing moves to Anfield.

After Arne Slot was backed with just one summer signing in the 2024 summer market, Liverpool are throwing their full weight behind him after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season.

Liverpool will now look to bring in a new striker as their next priority with widespread reports indicating Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is their dream target.

However, after the Magpies gave them little encouragement over a deal for Isak earlier this week, Liverpool have now moved on to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins confirmed on Thursday that Liverpool had reached an agreement over a contract with Ekitike.

READ: Mailbox: Liverpool ‘must replace’ the ‘new Van Dijk’ instead of repeating ‘huge mistake’ Klopp made

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano then confirmed a bid had been sent, he added: ‘EXCL: Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue.

‘Ekitike said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.’

Liverpool could do with the money from a sale of Nunez to help them out in the transfer window this summer and, with Ekitike likely to join, it’s expected that the Uruguay international will now leave.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Liverpool defence is ‘actually worrying’ amid £150m Isak chase

👉 Liverpool ‘prepare second bid’ for Ekitike after £70m is rejected as Reds ‘check in on’ two PL strikers

👉 Cristiano Ronaldo ‘requests’ Liverpool star as ‘crazy signing’ with Al-Nassr ‘willing’ to meet ‘demand’

There had been reports that Nunez was not too keen on a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer but TBR Football are claiming that the Liverpool striker has now ‘indicated he is willing to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer – which is set to accelerate their interest in him’.

Nunez ‘only wanted to join Napoli’ but the Serie A side have now ‘moved on’ with ‘few options now available’ after the Italian side could not agree a fee with Liverpool.

The report adds: ‘One issue is Liverpool’s asking price for Nunez – this is understood to be around £65million and it is the main reason that Napoli dropped out and why no other clubs in Europe are likely.

‘However, the Pro League would be willing to pay that and we are told numerous clubs are keen, including Al-Hilal – who have seen their top target Victor Osimhen commit to Galatasaray.’

German newspaper Bild wrote on Thursday that Newcastle ‘already have two other attackers on their radar’ after dropping out the race for Ekitike with Nunez and Victor Osimhen now targets.